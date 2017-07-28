TDEC Digitizes Septic System Files in Hawkins and Johnson Counties

This digitization project is part of a statewide customer service enhancement plan by TDEC to eventually transfer all septic system documents across the state to an online platform.

“This digital system gives the public the opportunity to search for files at their own convenience and allows TDEC technical staff to spend more time and energy responding to customers in the field, ensuring our state’s groundwater is safe and clean,” said Tisha Calabrese-Benton, director of TDEC’s Division of Water Resources.

The public can now search and retrieve files online rather than having to travel to a county office to obtain paper copies.

The Hawkins County project consisted of transferring 117 cubic feet of files, totaling approximately 17,465 files, to online documents. In Johnson County, 30 cubic feet or 3,174 files, were transferred to digital documents. In addition to Hawkins and Johnson Counties, TDEC has also digitized records in Robertson County and is currently digitizing files in Wilson, Sullivan ,Washington and Hancock Counties .

As a result of this digitization effort, TDEC staff will no longer be housed in the Church Hill office in Hawkins County or the Mountain City office in Johnson County as of Sept. 1. Customers will still be able to contact staff daily in the Rogersville office at (423) 272-2485; 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, TN 37857 as well as the Johnson City office at (423) 854-5400; 2305 Silverdale Rd.

Septic system files can be accessed at the following website: https://tdec.tn.gov/septic.