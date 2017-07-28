Mount Carmel sets public hearing for input on 'if' and 'where' to install speed tables

Cypress Street resident and former alderman Ric Gabriel spoke on behalf of several of his neighbors during Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, requesting either a speed table or some similar type of speed suppression be installed on their block to deter speeders.

Gabriel noted that there are a lot of young families on that block with small children, and the combination of high-speed traffic and a blind hill has created a dangerous situation.

“Many people here have come in real close proximity of being hit, and we don’t want that,” Gabriel told the board. “... We just want people to slow down, and this is the only way we can get this accomplished. Getting a speed control device.”

Gabriel said the board shouldn’t be concerned that speed bumps or a speed table will create liability for the town.

“They’re everywhere, these speed control tables,” Gabriel said. “If people fly over a bump ... that’s their fault. They have signage and it works everywhere else. Every community has them. Liability shouldn’t fall with the city.”

MCPD Chief Jeff Jackson told the BMA Tuesday there are speeding problems on residential streets throughout town.

“We’re listed as the third safest city in the state of Tennessee to live in, crime-wise,” Jackson said. “But our No. 1 major problem in this city is speeding. There’s not a restaurant I go in, there’s not a store I go to, that I don’t run into somebody who asks me what I’m going to do about speeding in their subdivision. You can check with our court clerk downstairs. We are writing tickets like it’s going out of style. I guess it’s a pay to play deal. They’re paying the tickets, and then they keep on speeding.”

Earlier this year Mayor Chris Jones appointed a “speed bump committee” to address speeding on residential streets.

Jackson said the consensus of the committee was pro-speed table, although the $6,000 cost of installing permanent asphalt speed tables is a cause for concern.

That’s why the committee began looking at temporary speed tables similar to the one used in front of Hobby Lobby in Kingsport, which cost only $800 each.

The committee decided that the best alternative was to buy five temporary speed tables that can be bolted into asphalt and place them in the five worst areas.

If other areas get bad, at that point the city can move them around.

“Like photo enforcement, it’s there 24/7, when you can’t have a police officer there around the clock,” Jackson added.

Vice Mayor Carl Wolfe said the city needs to conduct a study to determine where they are needed the most. That’s why Wolfe was adamant that a public hearing occur to help the town decide if they will install temporary speed tables, and if so, where.

The board agreed to hold the public hearing at 6 p.m. on Aug. 22 at City Hall, a half-hour prior to the regular monthly BMA meeting.

Between now and then the town will buy two temporary speed tables and install them as a test. The only location discussed was Walnut Street, but Jackson said City Manager Gary Lawson will determine where those test speed tables are located.