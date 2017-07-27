Redflex to front the cost of Mount Carmel's red light camera study

On Tuesday evening, the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 6-1 to move forward with the Highway 11-W study at the Hammond Avenue intersection, allowing Redflex to cover the upfront cost.

In April, the BMA approved a contract with Redflex to implement red light photo enforcement at the town's lone red light, as well as at the proposed 11-W and Englewood Avenue red light that is scheduled for construction in 2018.

Before the contract can be implemented, a study mandated by the state must be completed. The city received a quote for $11,550 for that study.

Paying for the study hadn't been included in this year's budget, so that expenditure was added to Tuesday's agenda.

Redflex site service manager Hope Ball attended Tuesday's meeting and told the board Redflex would front the cost of the study to help the process continue moving forward.

"Redflex cannot participate in the study, nor can we select a vendor," Ball told the board. "We can, however, fund the study up front so there is no upfront costs to the town. Then, in turn, when the cameras are installed, up and running, and funds are coming in from those issued citations, we would then have had a reimbursement agreement with the town."

Mount Carmel Police Department Chief Jeff Jackson said that plan, in essence, puts the cost of the study on the motorists who run the red light and receive citations instead of the taxpayers.

City Attorney John Pevy and City Manager Gary Lawson will work out an agreement with Redflex for the cost of the study to be deducted from Mount Carmel's fine proceeds until it is paid off.

State law sets red light photo enforcement fines at $50.

The agreement approved by the BMA in April calls for Redflex to receive a flat fee of $28 for all citations issued, leaving $22 per citation for the city.

During the 2016 calendar year, more than 9 million vehicles traveled through Mount Carmel on Highway 11-W.

Mount Carmel conducted its own informal study earlier this year that counted an average of 19 red light violations over a 12-hour period.

The mandated independent study is not a "pass/fail" situation and won't impact the town's ability to install red light cameras.

Pevy said the state simply wants to ensure that municipalities have seen the raw data before they move forward with the red light camera process.

Ball added, "The study does not have to be filed or approved or disapproved by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. It only has to be conducted and on file with the town so should TDOT come back and say did you complete your study, then you can prove the study was done. It's not an approve or deny type of (study)."

The study takes about three weeks. Once the study is filed, actual installation of the cameras is expected to take about 60 days.

The only no vote came from Alderman Carl Wolfe, who said he wasn't opposed to the cameras, but he felt the cost of the study was too high, and he didn't like the idea of going into debt with Redflex.

On March 31, Mount Carmel's speed enforcement cameras went offline after nine years on 11-W.

Board members were in agreement that the cameras are needed as a safety measure.

"Whether or not the town is making money off the red light camera is not my concern," said Alderman Diane Adams. "If we break even, and you (Redflex) get paid back, that fine. My concern is roll-over accidents we've had out there since we took the speed camera out, and the fatality that we've had out there since we took the speed cameras out.

Alderman Margaret Christian added, "This is not a lucrative business. It's about saving lives.”

Kingsport has 12 red light cameras, including two in Hawkins County. Mount Carmel's cameras will be on 11-W only, not on the parallel Main Street, and will face both directions.