Hawkins to purchase land where Burem Road garbage dump is located

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County will purchase 1.5 acres where the current Burem Road garbage convenience center is located for about 30 percent more than the appraised value, but county leaders agree that's a better option than starting a new convenience from scratch.

Currently the county leases the .89 acres where the Burem Road convenience center is located for $1,200 annually.

The property owners recently posted that land for sale, along with an adjoining .61 acres for a total of 1.5 acres for $40,000.

The .89 acre parcel south of Rogersville is appraised at $14,000, which would set the overall 1.5 acre appraisal at approximately $21,000.

County Mayor Melville Bailey told the Hawkins County County Commission Monday that the county offered $25,000 for the property, and the property owners came back with $30,000.

The purchase was presented to the commission Monday as an out-of-order resolution. Bailey said they were afraid to wait a month to get it on the August agenda because the owners might sell the property between now and then.

Although the price tag is about $9,000 higher than the appraisal value, Bailey noted that the the county has a substantial investment on that property with its buildings, concrete pads, and water and electricity already in place.

"They didn't say they were going to force us out," Bailey told the commission. “But, our reasoning was, if somebody were to buy the whole thing, a new owner, they might not be nearly as friendly as these people are."

Bailey added, "What I'm looking at is somebody else buying it and coming back and saying, 'we want $4,000 a year instead of $1,200'."

Solid Waste Committee chairman Mark Linkous said the cost of purchasing land, pouring concrete pads, and adding the needed buildings and utility hookups would exceed $30,000.

County buildings manager Alana Roberts said the owners and neighbors want the convenience center to stay in that location.

"All the people who called me have requested us to keep it there," Linkous said.

Each of the 17 commissioners present when the vote was taken voted yes.

In other business Monday the commission:

* Agreed to pull a resolution authorizing the Greene County law firm of Jessee and Jessee to file federal nuisance lawsuit against the wholesale distributors of opioids on behalf of Hawkins County. Attorney Crystal Jessee told the commission she'd like to amend some of the wording in the resolution before it is considered for a vote.

* Following the meeting Mayor Bailey, county finance director Nicole Buchanan, each of the county elected office holders, and the director of schools Steve Starnes, and school finance director Melissa Farmer were presented a certificate signed by Comptroller of the Treasury Justin Wilson and his Chief of Staff Jason Mumpower for being one of 12 counties in Tennessee receiving a clean audit for the 2016-17 fiscal year.