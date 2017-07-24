Sullivan County last piece of funding puzzle for animal shelter

The non-profit organization (formerly known as the Sullivan County/Bluff City/Kingsport Animal Center) currently operates shelters in Kingsport and Blountville. For years the organization has planned to build a consolidated, modern shelter since its existing facilities are “woefully inadequate” and both in need of “extensive repair.”

On the plus side, PETworks has acquired the land for its new facility (a 3.5 acre site along East Stone Drive/Highway 11-W just east of Cleek Road) and received financial commitments from Kingsport, Bristol, and Bluff City for the construction of a consolidated shelter.

The big unknown at this point is how much money, if any, Sullivan County plans to chip in towards the new shelter.

Sullivan County is currently in the process of crafting a budget for the 2018 fiscal year and according to County Mayor Richard Venable, there is not a line item in the budget right now for the construction of a new shelter.

Venable added that it was his understanding a budget amendment is being prepared to address the matter. The Sullivan County Commission still has to approve the budget.

“We're dealing with some major issues, school funding and the sheriff's lawsuit. It's something the county is dedicated to. It's just that we have to have a do-able plan,” Venable said. “This is probably the toughest time to consider something. We hope it can happen, but it's a matter of it being a tough budget year.”

To build a new consolidated shelter, PETworks is looking to spend roughly $3.5 million, with participating governments pitching in $2 million and the remaining $1.5 million coming from private donations and local foundations.

According to Tom Parham, president of PETworks, Kingsport has allocated $680,000, Bristol $280,000 and Bluff City $20,000 towards the construction. The remaining $1.1 million would then come from Sullivan County, Parham said.

Terrie Talbert, spokesperson for the City of Bristol, Tenn., said the city does have funds in its budget for the shelter, though a decision has not been made to formally join the PETworks organization.

“(Bristol) wants to make sure we’re completely responsible from a fiduciary standpoint,” Parham said.

The idea being floated for Sullivan County to come up with its funding, Parham said, is for the county, much like Johnson City did with the funding of its shelter, to obtain a five-year loan from a local bank. Instead of funding $1.1 million in cash, the county could pay $200,000 a year for five years, he said.

“We understand it's been an extremely tough year for Sullivan County from a money standpoint, but this is a way to meet their responsibility and essentially have no impact on this year's budget,” Parham said.

The new consolidated shelter will be 18,500 square feet and allow for a 40 to 50 percent increase in capacity as compared to the two existing shelters. It will be able to accommodate more than 200 dogs and a like number of cats, with animal intake at one end of the building and pet adoptions at the other end.

Parham said he is optimistic Sullivan County will fund its portion of the construction, though he admits it would probably come down to timing.

“We're encouraging many folks to let their county commissioners know it's important to them, that's the message we're trying to get out,” Parham said. “We need people to translate their support to county commissioners.”