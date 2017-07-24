Referendum petition submitted to void Hawkins $40 wheel tax increase

On Monday, Rogersville resident Hal Trent submitted a petition containing approximately 2,000 names to the Hawkins County Election Office seeking a referendum election to void the County Commission's approval last month of a $40 wheel tax increase.

Elections Administrator Donna Sharp said it will take about 2-3 weeks to verify the signatures.

That referendum petition requires the signatures of 1,095 registered Hawkins County voters — or 10 percent of the Hawkins County voters who cast a ballot in the last gubernatorial election in 2014.

Assuming the petition has enough valid signatures, the election commission must conduct a countywide referendum election between 60-90 days, which will likely put that election in October.

Based on the cost of recent countywide elections, Sharp has projected the cost of the wheel tax referendum election at between $70,000 and $75,000.

During last month's County Commission meeting, the wheel tax initially failed to achieve the required two-thirds vote, and a 22 cent property tax increase was approved by a simple majority vote of 12-10.

The commission then agreed to vote a second time on the wheel tax, and it was approved 15-5, voiding the property tax increase.

With the wheel tax in question, Hawkins County’s 2017-18 budget, which was approved last month based on wheel tax revenue, is now out of balance.

The state comptroller's office has said that it will take over the county's budget if it fails to have that budget balanced by the end of August.

Deputy Comptroller Jason Mumpower said that there are not enough cuts in the Hawkins County budget to eliminate its $2 million revenue deficit. Mumpower said a state takeover would result in a property tax increase coupled with cutting all discretionary spending, including contribution to fire departments, rescue squads and EMS.

Commissioner Stacy Vaughan, who chairs the Budget Committee, told the Times-News on Monday that if the wheel tax is brought to a vote, there will be a resolution at the August commission meeting for the 22 cent property tax increase.

"At that point, that knocks the county's 2017-18 budget out of balance," Vaughan said. "In the month of August, there would have to be a resolution to increase property tax 22 cents so that we can cover the budget."

For a residential property valued at $100,000, a 22 cent property tax hike would increase the annual property tax bill by $55.

Vaughan said that if the referendum election ultimately voids the wheel tax, then the property tax increase would stay. If the wheel tax survives the referendum vote, county taxpayers won't be stuck with an increase to both.

"If the wheel tax on the referendum passes, at that point we would have to come back and put the property tax back to the current level," Vaughan said. "It wouldn't be like people were stuck with both, a wheel tax and a property tax."

Vaughan added, "The property owners are telling me they want the wheel tax. Don't hit us on property tax. We've got 25-30 percent of the people in the county who are property owners, and they feel like they shouldn't have to carry the burden for everybody. The people who are talking to me are saying the wheel tax would be more fair and hit more people."

Trent said he realizes that the referendum could result in a property tax increase replacing the wheel tax increase.

"It's a gamble," Trent said. "This is our only effort to try to stop the wheel tax because people can't afford it. I've heard a lot of stories. Myself, I own vehicles and property. It's going to hit me either way. I know we have to have a tax increase because of the way they (the commission) have been giving out to the maintenance of effort."

Trent said he believes there are cuts and layoffs that could occur in every county office. He was also disappointed the commissioners failed to approve a resolution cutting their own salaries to the state minimum.

Trent added, "They need to do the cuts. ... They've not tried to do any of those, and that's got the taxpayers upset that they're not doing anything."

Trent said he believes the state's threat to cut contributions to the fire and rescue agencies is a "scare tactic."

"We don't think the County Commission will allow that to happen because themselves living in the county, they will implement something to keep the county in fire protection," Trent said.