Help on the way for Kingsport Central Dispatch

Thankfully, the men and women of central dispatch will soon be getting some much needed help.

The Kingsport Police Department recently reclassified three positions within the department, taking two part-time communication specialists and a telecommunication supervisor and converting them into two full-time dispatcher positions.

In addition, the 911 Board of Directors has agreed to match enough funding to create two more full-time dispatcher positions within the police department.

The position shuffling was recently approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and as Police Chief David Quillin said last week, the funds for the old position were already in next year’s budget, and on top of that, the reclassification will result in a $22,000 savings to the city.

Naturally, new hires coming in to the department make less than long-term veteran dispatchers.

Kingsport has 16 full-time dispatchers, with four on each of the 12-hour shifts. At times, due to vacations, sick leave and the workload in general, central dispatch has called upon these folks to work overtime.

In recent years, the overtime has grown. In 2005, the department spent $5,000 on overtime for central dispatch. Two years ago, the amount was more than $50,000. With the addition of four new dispatchers, Quillin said, the department should definitely see a decrease in the amount of overtime.

“It’s a very logical solution to a very critical issue,” Quillin said.

Central dispatch processes roughly a quarter of a million telephone calls annually. Central dispatch also provides services for the Kingsport Fire Department, Sullivan County EMS, Kingsport Life Saving Crew and other city departments and functions.

Applications for the new dispatcher positions are being accepted through July 30.

In 2016, Kingsport Central Dispatch handled:

— 209,542 phone calls

— 36,283 were 911 calls

— 173,259 were non-emergency calls

— 63,069 were police-related

— 8,990 were fire-related

— 14,367 were EMS-related