Gate City approves new penalties for code violations, OKs new police cruisers

The new penalties, which are part of an amendment to Section 6-6 of the building ordinance, were approved by the Gate City Town Council during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night. The new penalties have been an ongoing topic of discussion during the last few council meetings and come after numerous complaints from citizens.

If a person violates the the property maintenance ordinance of Gate City, the first step the city would take is to issue a warning. The town would do this by sending a letter, complete with documentation of the violations, to the property owner. A sign would also be placed on the property.

The owner would have 30 days to fix the violations. If the problem is not fixed after that time, the owner would be issued a $100 fine.

If a property owner violates the ordinance again within a 12 month period, the fine will increase to $200. Once a year has passed, the city will start the violation process from the beginning.

According to the ordinance, each day during which a violation is found to have existed shall be a separate offense, for which a property owner can be charged. Civil penalties shall not exceed $4,000 in a one year period.

During the meeting, the town council also approved the purchase of two new police vehicles. Gate City Police Chief Scott Fink said it was time for the department to replace its older vehicles.

“They got a lot of miles on them,” he said. “Maintenance has been a big issue with them. ... Some of them are in worse shape than others.”

Fink said police cars have to reach a certain age before they can be replaced. He said the current vehicles are beyond the normal wear and tear of cars. Four out of five cars in the fleet have had the transmission replaced.

Gate City put aside money for the purchase of new cars in the budget, which was passed last month.

Fink presented a couple of quotes for two new vehicles to the council. After some brief discussion, the town decided to go with the quote from Freedom Ford in Norton. The dealership agreed to sell two new Ford Explorers for the cost of $27,900.

The council approved the purchase unanimously.