System down - Kingsport experiencing technical difficulties

Chris McCartt, assistant city manager for administration said the network outage appears to be linked to the city's main network switch.

“It's not a virus. It's a hardware issue. We're confident of that,” McCartt said, noting the issue has nothing to do with Charter or Century Link. “The line coming in is fine. Once it hits the network switch, that's where the problem is.”

The problem means city offices are not able to access the Internet, send or receive emails or take phone calls, since the phone system is a Voice Over IP system. McCartt said the city is also not able to process credit cards while its system is down.

“At certain random times this morning, certain phones have worked, but it's been random throughout the morning,” McCartt said.

Luckily, the outage is not affecting the city's 911 system.

“When they have a system like this, they have a back up procedure to put them back in motion,” McCartt said.

Kingsport's IT department has been working since Tuesday night to solve the problem and restore service to city facilities, though at this time, McCartt said he does not know when the system will be back online.

Kingsport plans to update its social media pages this afternoon to let the public know of the problem.