Old THP building coming down

“It's literally any day now,” City Manager Jeff Fleming said on Thursday of when demolition could begin. “(Summers-Taylor) is mobilizing and getting ready.”

If you've driven by the corner of Fort Henry Drive and Eastman Road this week you may have noticed some pieces of heavy equipment parked behind the iconic building. That's because the plan is for the building and retaining wall to be removed and in their place will be green space and a small parking lot with more than 50 spaces.

The new lot will provide better access for handicapped parking to the Veterans Memorial and allow space for a Gold Star Families Memorial, which will be installed by September.

The THP building opened in 1948 and is about 4,000 square feet in size. Over the years, the building has been remodeled several times. The garage bays were converted into office space and its last use was to house the city's engineering department.

About two years ago, those employees were relocated back downtown and the building has remained empty. The problem with the building has been its condition. It needs at least $400,000 in upgrades and repairs, including a new roof.

“It was determined to be too expensive to renovate and we've got to the point where (demolition) is the next logical step,” Fleming said.

As many people have posted on social media, the old THP building is where they first got their driver's license.

Fleming did too.

“Any time something from your childhood changes, it's sad personally. But it's also important to remain focused on the future, to improve the green space and the memorial we have now,” Fleming said.