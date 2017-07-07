logo

Gov. Haslam touts Tennessee’s new tax plan during stop in Elizabethton

John Thompson, Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 1:19 PM

ELIZABETHTON — Gov. Bill Haslam chose one of the most conservative sections of the state to give his first speech on the IMPROVE Act since it became law last Saturday.

Haslam and his retinue stopped at A.D. Fletcher's Store near the head of Stoney Creek around lunchtime Thursday. A small crowd of Stoney Creek residents and local politicians greeted the governor.

The governor played to the strongly conservative nature of his audience by emphasizing that IMPROVE is a net tax cut for Tennesseans and results in tax savings for average Tennessee families.

With Eastman Chemical Company just a few mountain ridges to the northwest, Haslam also emphasized the importance of the tax cuts for manufacturers. Haslam said that when IMPROVE is fully implemented, it will cut more than $500 million in taxes annually, bringing the total amount of tax cuts by the Haslam administration to more than $800 million.

