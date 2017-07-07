Gov. Haslam touts Tennessee’s new tax plan during stop in Elizabethton

Haslam and his retinue stopped at A.D. Fletcher's Store near the head of Stoney Creek around lunchtime Thursday. A small crowd of Stoney Creek residents and local politicians greeted the governor.

The governor played to the strongly conservative nature of his audience by emphasizing that IMPROVE is a net tax cut for Tennesseans and results in tax savings for average Tennessee families.

With Eastman Chemical Company just a few mountain ridges to the northwest, Haslam also emphasized the importance of the tax cuts for manufacturers. Haslam said that when IMPROVE is fully implemented, it will cut more than $500 million in taxes annually, bringing the total amount of tax cuts by the Haslam administration to more than $800 million.

Read more at the Johnson City Press.