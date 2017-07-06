Meet your new BMA

Sworn in were Mayor John Clark, Alderwoman Colette George and newcomers Jennifer Adler, Joe Begley and Betsy Cooper. In its first order of business, the new BMA unanimously selected Mike McIntire to continue serving as vice mayor for the next two years.

The BMA normally holds its business meeting at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at City Hall. On the Monday before these meetings (at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall), the BMA also holds a work session in which city staff and elected officials review and discuss the items that are going to be on the agenda for the Tuesday night meeting.

Both of these meetings are open to the public and allow for public comments.

The BMA is comprised of seven members – six aldermen (serving four-year terms) and a mayor (serving a two-year term). Every two years, the mayor and three aldermen are on the ballot and all candidates are elected at-large by city voters.

Incumbents:

John Clark – a former vice-president at Agfa Healthcare. First appointed to the BMA in 2012 to serve out a remaining term. Won election in 2013, then ran for mayor in 2015. Clark ran unopposed for mayor this year. The mayor was recently elected to the board of directors of the Tennessee Municipal League and selected to serve on the Tennessee workforce development board.

Mike McIntire – first elected to the BMA in 2011 and has served as the vice mayor the past four years. McIntire has lived in Kingsport since 1966, retired from Eastman Chemical Co. after 34 years and then served as the Business Administrator at First Broad Street United Methodist Church for more than a decade.

Colette George – received the most votes in the May city election to garner a second term on the BMA. She was first elected to the board in 2013 and previously served on the Kingsport Regional Planning Commission. George is the president of Blue Ridge Properties.

Tommy Olterman – began his career as a member of Congressman Jimmy Quillen's staff, previously served as a Sullivan County commissioner in the 1980s and worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Newcomers:

Jennifer Adler – moved to Kingsport three years ago when her husband was recruited by Eastman. She is the assistant director of the Roan Scholars Leadership program at ETSU.

Joe Begley – elected to serve out the remaining two years of a once vacant seat on the BMA. Begley grew up in Colonial Heights, is a real estate agent and does home remodeling as a contractor.

Betsy Cooper – taught with Kingsport City Schools for 31 years and after retirement served on the Kingsport Board of Education. She and her husband also own Kingsport Book publishing.