KATS bringing new life to the old foundry site

KINGSPORT – By fall, visitors to downtown Kingsport should see activity taking place on the old foundry site.

A new facility for the Kingsport Area Transit Service is coming to the old foundry site, at the corner of Main and Sullivan. The 6,500-square-foot building will include space for bus loading and unloading, a waiting area for passengers and room for administrative offices.

The cost of the project is $5.2 million.

Transit Coordinator Chris Campbell said Kingsport recently opened bids for the project with the deadline being August 3. The plan is to have a company selected soon after and take a contract to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen by the middle of August.

“If we're lucky to get a good bid, we'll sign a contract and hopefully by fall you'll see construction activity happening,” Campbell said. “That's when people get excited about a project, when they see the bulldozers show up and the dirt starts moving out.”

Once work begins, the contractor will have about 15 months to complete the project.

The history behind the project dates back to a 2015 assessment that found KATS in need of additional space at its Clay Street location, both inside and outside the building. When KATS began it was running three routes from its location, which provided plenty of room for passengers and the buses themselves.

Today, the service operates six fixed routes and when all the buses come into the station at once, space gets a little tight.

“Three routes fit easily on this platform. Now, when buses show up it's congested and really tight and there's time when the passengers are out in the street,” Campbell said.

This first phase of work will add a 6,500-square-foot transit facility to the property, complete with a lobby, restrooms, dispatch center, driver's area, conference room, administrative offices and a small workout room with cardio equipment.

Outside will be 12 slots for buses, shelters with benches and bike racks and a small parking lot for staff.

The building will be of a similar look when compared to other downtown buildings — red brick, sandstone panels, a metal roof and arches around the windows. It'll have all the modern conveniences and serve as a constant reminder that KATS is here in Kingsport, Campbell said.

“We really want to get to the point where we're expanding our routes and service time, but we can't fit another route in our current facility and them all transfer at the same time,” Campbell said. “To be able to have 12 buses there at once is huge for us. Transfer will be easier and each bus will have its own platform.

“Once we open it up, we'll have to be in it for the next 50 years. That's how far out we've planned it.”

Last year, Kingsport secured $4.1 million in federal funds and $515,500 in state funds to go toward the project, but failed to secure a $3.2 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration, which left the city looking to do the project in two phases.

The first phase will include the new transit center, bus transfer island and parking improvements. A second phase will be a bus storage garage and vehicle wash facility. Kingsport plans to reapply for a federal grant to help cover the bulk of this later phase.

“The next thing on the horizon will be the enactment of the Improve Act in Tennessee. We're hoping TDOT will have some discretionary funds available for capital projects that relate to transit,” Campbell said.