White resigns after four days as Sullivan property assessor

White submitted a letter of resignation Friday afternoon to County Mayor Richard Venable.

The letter in its entirety:

“The purpose of this correspondence is to notify the county of my decision to resign as assessor of property effective immediately. The inconvenience of this decision is understood but necessary. With most notable regrets to my supporters and colleagues, this is respectfully submitted, Robert White.”

White was a Sullivan County commissioner until Monday, when he sought the appointment as property assessor to fill the vacancy left by the death June 5 of Ron Hillman.

Hillman’s chief deputy assessor, County Commissioner Randy Morrell — who had worked in the office for 38 years and under state law had been performing the duties of assessor since Hillman’s death — also sought the job. So, too, did Donna Whitaker, another longtime employee of the office, who had the endorsement of Hillman’s family. Whitaker is Hillman’s niece.

Venable and others at the courthouse on Friday said after the commission’s vote on Monday, Morrell had gone on vacation and given notice to retire.

Venable told the Times-News that White’s resignation means the commission will begin the replacement process anew. A legal notice must be published, and would-be applicants will have a chance to let their interest be known and submit resumes. Under state law, the county commission has 120 days from the date a vacancy occurs to fill such positions.

The appointee serves until voters go to the polls in August 2018. in that election, voters will choose someone to fill the remainder of the four-year term Hillman began in 2016.

After being appointed Monday, White said he had no plans to change anything in the property assessor’s office, including staff or duties.

Asked then if he planned to give up his sales job to run the office, White said he did not know but would be discussing that decision with his employer and his family. And also on Monday, White said he did plan to seek election to the post next year.

Including White, Morrell and Whitaker, there were 16 applicants who sought appointment to the property assessor’s job.

Commissioner Mark Vance nominated Whitaker. Commissioner Sherry Grubb crossed party boundaries to nominate Morrell, pointing to his years of experience and the fact he had been doing the job already. Commissioner Dennis Houser — the only non-Republican on the 24-member commission besides Morrell — nominated Robert White.

With two commissioners running, that dropped the number of eligible voting members to 22, meaning 12 “yes” votes would be the simple majority required to win the appointment.

Someone asked if the vote could be by anonymous ballot. The answer: no.

In a roll-call vote: Morrell received three votes (Darlene Calton, John Gardner and Grubb); Whitaker received five votes (Michael Cole, Baxter Hood, Pat Shull, Angie Stanley and Vance); and White received 11 votes (Mark Bowery, Larry Crawford, Terry Harkleroad, Mack Harr, Houser, Matthew Johnson, Bill Kilgore, Kit McGlothlin, Bobby Russell, Cheryl Russell and Eddie Wlliams). They reached the magic 12 needed when Joe Herron changed his initial “pass” to a vote for White.

White was the only candidate whose resume was not made available to all prior to the vote.

But last week, Sullivan County Commission members received a letter from longtime GOP precinct chairman Ron Grubbs calling for Robert appointment to the assessor’s post.

Grubbs’ letter said he has been precinct chairman for Y-9 Slater Center in Bristol since 1973, and he and his wife, Sandra, visited commissioners in person at the commission’s work session last week.

Asked about his resume by the Times-News after his appointment, White said not everyone had been given a copy. He later shared a portion of a letter-like resume with reporters.

It detailed an early career in pharmaceuticals after completion of a bachelor’s degree in biology at King College and being sales manager for a Virginia-based corrugated packaging business for the last 15 years or so. White was in his second term as a county commissioner. A state law required that he resign immediately upon his appointment as property assessor.