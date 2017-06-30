Mount Carmel lifts $300 limit on firefighters' monthly pay

City Manager Gary Lawson told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen that some firefighters had worked beyond the $300 limit and deserved to be paid more, but he was restricted by the cap imposed by the BMA earlier this year.

Under the incentive program approved by the BMA Tuesday, firefighters who respond to emergency calls will receive $25 per call, and firefighters who work weekends will be paid $75 per day worked.

In order to be eligible for incentive pay, however, Mount Carmel firefighters must have completed the state’s 64-hour basic firefighting class as well as training required by the town, and they must have achieved Firefighter I or higher certification.

Eligibility also requires the firefighters to respond to at least 40 percent of the calls for which they were paged in the calendar month they are being paid for and maintain minimum monthly training requirements.

Vice Mayor Carl Wolfe said the town struggles to recruit and maintain volunteers for the fire department.

“This is going to get worse as time goes on,” Wolfe told the board. “It’s come about almost going to be a paid fire department all the time. There’s so much training required. We had a meeting the other day, as I told you earlier. It’s hard to get volunteers with so much training, and you still have a hard time by paying them. This will maybe help.”

The MCVFD currently has six volunteers, three part-timers, and eight firefighters who work full time for either the police department or public works.

The town had budgeted $15,000 for firefighter pay in the 2017-18 budget, and Mayor Chris Jones said he doesn’t expect to exceed that amount, even with the $300 monthly pay limit being lifted.

“The main reason we lifted the $300 max, there are so few volunteers they were earning more than we were allowed to pay them,” Jones said. “Incentive pay is a reward for when they go above and beyond and put in extra volunteer hours and they put in some weekend time. They earn their incentive pay.”

In other business Tuesday, the BMA:

— Approved the second and final reading of its 2017-18 fiscal year budget with no tax increase. The property tax rate remains at $1.38.

— Approved the first reading of an ordinance requiring the applicants to pay any engineering expenses for reviewing plans that the city incurs for changes to cell towers or construction of new cell towers.

— Approved the first reading of an ordinance reorganizing the Mount Carmel Library Board to facilitate affiliation with the Tennessee State Library and Archives, Holston Regional Library.

The BMA also agreed to allow non-city residents to sit on the library board of directors as long as they reside in Hawkins County. Board Chairman Larry Holt explained that the librarian at Mount Carmel Elementary wished to serve on the board, but she is a Church Hill resident. The BMA has final say on all board appointees.

— Approved a funding agreement that sets the annual contribution to the Mount Carmel Senior Center Inc. at $36,000.

— Authorized Police Chief Jeff Jackson to apply for a Cops Grant that would pay 75 percent of the cost of hiring an additional police officer for three years. Jackson had requested two additional officers and one patrol car in the 2017-18 budget, but received only one officer and the car.