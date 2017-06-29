Mount Carmel searching for cause of recurring Main Street sinkhole

MOUNT CARMEL — A steel reinforced concrete patch covering Mount Carmel’s persistent Main Street sinkhole was a lot easier to install this past March than it was to remove Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, the section of Main Street between Hammond Avenue and Independence Avenue was shut down for the third time since 2012 when a section of pavement collapsed in front of Volunteer Collision.

The new hole revealed that the earth beneath a concrete and rebar patch that was installed in March had washed away.

On Thursday, a contractor was using a jackhammer to chip away at that concrete, clearing it out in hopes that the town’s engineer could figure out why the sinkhole keeps occurring in the same place.

A major clue was located in a manhole about 100 feet from the sinkhole, where town officials detected what they think might be a leaking First Utility District water line.

Mayor Chris Jones noted that the FUD was out digging up its line Thursday as well.

“Our engineer believes we’ve got some utility line issues,” Jones said. “We have found chlorinated water running into our sewer system, and there’s a possibility that could be an issue. We’re still digging down trying to get to the bottom of it, but there’s a possibility where there’s a utility issue where the line is broken, causing the sinkhole.”

In March, Mount Carmel’s sinkhole cost the town about $7,000 and was repaired in a week. This time it’s expected to be more expensive because Mount Carmel has brought in an engineer.

There’s also no way of knowing how long it will take to reopen the road.

“There’s a possibility we might have to do a study,” Jones said. “We might have to do a bore drill, and that would come a couple weeks down the road. The main thing right now is figuring out why this is happening. We had it filled up, we had it covered up, and we thought we had it taken care of.”

He added, “Anytime a utility line leaks, it will turn around and open that right back up and pull all the loose dirt and gravel into any kind of open space or cavern we have down there.”

In March, the sinkhole dropped a section of roadway 9 feet wide by 8 feet long nearly 3 feet.

The Public Works Department packed “pug mix” into the hole, bringing it up in about 6-inch increments, before compacting it with a vibrating packer.

The city then poured a 16-inch patch of concrete totaling about 17 yards.

By Thursday evening, it had all been broken up and loaded in a dump truck.