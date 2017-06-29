Hawkins commission tables proposal to cut its own pay

The resolution submitted by Commissioner Mike Herrell called for commissioner pay for attending the regular monthly commission meeting to be reduced from $100 per month to $35; and the pay for attending committee meetings to be reduced from $50 to $17.50 per meeting.

That would reduce the cost for monthly commission meetings from $25,200 per year to $8,820 per year. There's no figure available on committee meeting savings, although the commission voted last month to cut all meetings from monthly to quarterly except for the Budget Committee.

Commissioner John Metz asked if it would be legal for commissioners to cut their pay down to zero, which would also eliminate any "overhead" expenses related to the staff who have to enter the federal withholdings and draft the checks.

County finance director Nicole Buchanan informed the commission that for a county with the population that Hawkins County has, the $35 and $17.50 figures are the lowest allowed by the state.

County Mayor Melville Bailey expressed concern that reduced pay for commissioners might discourage someone from running for office.

"I don't think the pay should disqualify somebody from even considering running for county commissioner due to the fact that they've got a full time job and the meetings are often during the day during work hours," Bailey said.

Commissioner Fred Castle said anyone who runs for the county commission to get rich has come to the wrong place.

"The $100 to $35 ain't gonna hurt," Castle said. "It may help a taxpayer who can't make something. But if we're here for the money, we're here for the wrong reason. If you didn't do this to serve the people of your community, you need to go back to the house."

Commissioner Stacy Vaughan made the motion to table Herrell's resolution, noting that the current commission only has one year left on its current terms. All 21 commission seats come up for election again in 2018, and any new commissioners elected will take office on Sept. 1, 2018.

Vaughan said he believes the next set of 21 commissioners should decide how much they will be paid.

"It's going to affect the new ones coming in more than it's going to affect us old ones going out," Vaughan said. "You may have some people who are intended on running, but they're not going to lose money. It's hard to ask somebody to come down here and sit for three days in Budget Committee meetings for $17.50 per day when they may be making $150 on their job. At least if you're paying them $50 and they're driving from Mount Carmel, or Bulls Gap, or Mooresburg, for their committee meetings, then they're being compensated a little bit."

Vaughan's motion to table was approved by a vote of 11-9. Commissioners who voted no included B.D. Cradic, Fred Castle, Danny Alvis, Greg Fletcher, Dawson Fields, Mark Linkous, Rick Brewer, Charlie Newton and Mike Herrell.

On Monday the commission also rejected a resolution submitted by Commissioner Charlie Newton cutting all travel funding in the budget for the commission and requiring commissioners to pay out of their own pocket.

In 2016-17 the commission budgeted $24,000 for travel, and only $15,000 was spent. That amount was reduced to $14,000 in the 2017-18 budget that was approved Monday.

Metz said the county receives a benefit from the training commissioner receive.

Only four county commissioners are certified public administrators, but most have attended the training for new commissioners.

"I just think the county gets a benefit from that," Metz said. "The return on investment is a whole lot more than $14,000 per year. I just hate to think that commissioners are going to have to take vacations from their job and pay out of pocket for travel and fees associated with that."

Newton's resolution was defeated 8-12. Those who voted in favor included B.D. Cradic, Fred Castle, Danny Alvis, Greg Fletcher, Dawson Fields, Rick Brewer, Charlie Newton and Mike Herrell.