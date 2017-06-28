Mount Carmel closes Main Street due to new sinkhole in old location

On Wednesday evening, the town closed the section of Main Street between Independence Avenue and Hammond Avenue when another hole appeared about halfway between the two intersections in the middle of the road exactly where the town’s public works department filled the hole in March.

City Manager Gary Lawson said workers will begin digging out the new sinkhole in the morning looking for the cause.

“I really don’t know what’s going on there,” Lawson said. “I don’t know if our sewer line is busted again. It’s our main out pump going to the river. We can’t see any water in it. It may be just a subterranean cave that just keeps getting worse. We may have to get some help from somebody. We don’t have the expertise to fix it permanently.”

He added, “We can fill it full of concrete, but that isn’t going to solve it. We put steel in the concrete, but there’s no ground under the concrete anymore.”

When he looked into the new hole, Lawson noticed that the ground had recessed two or three feet in some places and six feet in another place.

“There must be a huge cavern under there,” Lawson said. “That dirt’s got to be going somewhere.”