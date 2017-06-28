'Shut them down': Mount Carmel BMA authorizes police to enforce fireworks ban

MOUNT CARMEL — Anyone shooting fireworks on his or her property in Mount Carmel is now subject to being “shut down” by local police based on the town’s adoption of the International Fire Code.

Mount Carmel Police Department Chief Jeff Jackson told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday his department has been inundated with complaints about fireworks recently.

Mount Carmel doesn’t have an ordinance regulating the use of fireworks. City Manager Gary Lawson told the board during Tuesday’s meeting there was a proposed ordinance about five years ago regulating the dates and times that shooting fireworks in the city was allowed, but that measure was ultimately rejected by the BMA.

Fire Chief Tim Risner told the BMA that based on the town’s adoption of the IFC, Mount Carmel doesn’t need a fireworks ordinance to stop people from shooting them.

“Under the International Fire Code, you cannot fire things that can be a hazard to your neighbors, that have any kind of explosive type of material,” Risner said. “That pretty much covers everything, especially in proximity to other residences. Because the city has adopted IFC, every residence falls under that. It doesn’t matter if they’re right beside somebody or have a large property, because they live within the city.”

Jackson said that aside from noise, the fireworks create a litter problem that has some residents upset as well.

“The secondary problem is we’ve got people complaining about bottle rockets and that stuff landing in their yard or on their vehicles,” Jackson said. “... You’ve got both sides of the equation. If you don’t allow fireworks at all, you’ve got people saying we don’t want to celebrate the country’s birthday. On the other hand, you’ve got the people who say it’s a nuisance.”

Mayor Chris Jones said he had received fireworks complaints from veterans who said the loud explosions were causing them to suffer emotional problems. He said he’s also received complaints from seniors and pet owners.

“I would like to see this board direct our police chief to do just what our fire code says,” Jones said. “Shut them down. Follow the fire code as it’s written.”

Jones added, “I’m not trying to do that as a spoilsport. I’m not trying to do that as a person who doesn’t celebrate the Fourth of July, because I guarantee you I’ll be somewhere shooting off fireworks. Just not in Mount Carmel.”

The BMA voted unanimously in favor of Jones’ motion to ban all private citizen fireworks based on the fire code.

Jones noted that folks who want to see fireworks can attend the town’s July 8 Block Party, which will conclude with a big professional fireworks display at 10 p.m.