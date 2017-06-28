Kingsport mayor joins Tennessee Municipal League board

Bo Perkinson, Athens councilman, was elected president.

Clark was nominated as one of eight at-large directors by a five-member nominating committee composed of municipal officials statewide. He was then elected to a one-year term by a majority vote of the membership.

“I am honored to sit on the TML board and work towards progress in our state,” said Clark. “It’s important that East Tennessee has a seat at that table, especially with some of the recent growth momentum in the area, and I am grateful for this opportunity to serve in this capacity.”

Founded in 1940 and based in Nashville, the TML is a nonprofit organization founded by cities and towns for mutual assistance and improvement. Representing 99 percent of Tennessee’s municipal citizens, the organization advocates for legislative action by the General Assembly, represents municipal interests before state departments and agencies, and -– working through the National League of Cities in Washington -– seeks to influence federal legislation and policies affecting municipal governments.

As a member of the TML board, Clark will propose and help determine legislation municipalities want to see become law and will establish policy priorities for the group.

The other at-large directors are: Jimmy Alexander, Nolensville mayor; Vance Coleman, Medina mayor; Avery Johnson, Cleveland vice mayor; Bobby King, Henderson mayor; Christina Martin, Columbia vice mayor; Lonnie Norman, Manchester mayor; and Mary Ann Tremblay, Three Way vice mayor.