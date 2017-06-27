Hawkins fire chief says he'll likely be closing a station due to low funding

Hawkins County Fireman’s Association President and Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tony Fugate told the commission Monday he will likely be closing one of the GVVFD’s two stations this year because he can’t afford to keep both open.

On Monday, the commission approved a $40 wheel tax increase to avoid a state takeover of the budget. State Comptroller Deputy Chief Jason Mumpower had told the commission’s Budget Committee last month the first thing the state would do in the event of a takeover is eliminate all discretionary spending, which includes contributions to public safety agencies.

Fugate told the commission Monday, however, that regardless of whether it approved a wheel tax or a property tax increase, his department can’t afford to maintain two stations.

Most non-municipal volunteer fire departments in the county are in the same boat, Fugate noted.

“We told you about this 10 years ago, that it was coming,” Fugate said. “The fire service is not funded at a level that we can sustain a fire service. I operate two stations. I have six pieces of apparatus. I have light bills at both of them. I have gas bills at both of them. I have to pay insurance at both of them. My insurance is $11,500 per year.”

Fugate added, “We get $19,100 (from Hawkins County). So what does that leave for me to operate on? We do everything but sell our souls to the devil. We’re having a breakfast, a fundraiser, a supper, a dinner every month. We have to, to keep the lights turned on.”

According to the wheel tax resolution, $30 of the $40 increase — or about $1.6 million in new revenue — would go into the general fund budget.

The other $10 — or about $530,000 in new revenue — would be allocated toward public safety including fire departments, rescue squads, EMS, the humane society and Red Cross.

About $420,000 already allocated for public safety contributions in 2016-17 will be returned to the general fund in 2017-18.

Commissioner Stacy Vaughan, who chairs the Budget Committee, said that a surplus of about $100,000 will be set aside for now, and the commission will decide later how much to distribute and how much will be used to establish an emergency fund.

“Now the fire departments will be designated out of that $10 from the wheel tax. That will be earmarked for public safety,” Vaughan said during Monday’s meeting. “It’s not going to be digging into the general fund budget every year trying to find money out of the general funds to pay the fire departments. It’s already going to be revenue coming in.

“The funds are there to fund it. It’s up to the commission at what level.”

Non-municipal volunteer fire departments are now budgeted a $19,110 contribution in 2017-18, while municipal fire departments will get $17,150. The two rescue squads will get $49,000 each, and Hawkins County EMS will get $30,000. This is all contingent on the wheel tax increase not being voided by a referendum.

The GVVFD will be operating on a $50,000 budget in 2017-18.

“It makes no difference to me how you vote tonight, whether it’s wheel tax or whether it’s property tax,” Fugate told the commission. “I’m still going to end up having to close a fire station, more than likely.

“Talking about TOSHA and OSHA standards, we have to ensure that we provide safe equipment. Not substandard equipment for our personnel. If not, we’re grossly negligent. So I will have no choice but to close a fire station regardless. We’re going to face this same issue next year.”