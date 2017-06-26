Sullivan County commissioner appointed to serve as property assessor

White was the only one whose resume was not made available to all prior to the vote.

In his second term as a county commissioner - a seat state law requires he resign immediately upon his appointment as property assessor - White is a salesman for a Roanoke, Va. based corrugated container company.

Asked if he planned to give up that job to run for the property assessor's office when his interim appoinment is over, White said he did not know but would be discussing that decision with his employer and his family.

White was appointed to serve as property assessor until voters elect someone in August 2018. White said he plans to seek election at that time.