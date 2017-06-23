DMME accepting economic development proposals

Projects completed with the funds must not only be designed to boost the economy of Southwest Virginia's seven coal-producing counties but must also improve the environment.

Proposals must meet the federal Office of Surface Mining (OSM) Guidance for Power Plus Pilot Program projects and submitted by DMME Public Relations Manager Tarah Kesterson by Sept. 30. The form and guidance document can be found at the DMME website (DmlrInfo@dmme.virginia.gov). Anyone can submit a proposal as long as it meets OSM guidance requirements.

All proposals will be reviewed by an advisory group. The group will also choose projects to submit to OSM for approval.

Advisory group members include Duane Miller, executive director of the Lenowisco Planning District Commission; Jim Baldwin, executive director of the Cumberland Plateau Planning District; Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Executive Director Jonathan Belcher; Michelle Jenkins, district office director for Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem; DMME Deputy Director Butch Lambert; and DMME Director John Warren.

An AML inventory is currently available on the DMME website and lists features for each site.