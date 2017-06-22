Elections administrator says wheel tax referendum would cost Hawkins $70-75K

If the tax is approved Monday, implementation would be delayed to give the public time to meet a 30 day deadline to submit a referendum election petition to bring the fate of the tax up for a county-wide vote.

That referndum petition requires the signatures of 1,095 registered Hawkins County voters — or 10 percent of the Hawkins County voters who cast a ballot in the last gubernatorial election in 2014.

If a successful petition is submitted on time, the Hawkins County Election Commission would then schedule a special county-wide election within 75-90 days to determine if the tax achieves final approval, or is voided.

Because this is an off year for elections, the tax referendum would be the only issue on the ballot for this special election.

Hawkins County Elections Administrator Donna Sharp said it would be administered just like any other election with all precincts open and staffed on election day, the cost of which is projected at $70,000 to $75,000.

Last month the county commission approved the first of two consecutive required readings of the wheel tax increase resolution by a vote of 14-5. A wheel tax increase must be approved by two thirds of the full commission, or a minimum of 14 votes.

If it achieves final approval, the new cost of renewing tags in Hawkins County would be $96 annually, which would be the 10th highest of Tennessee's 95 counties.

The increase would generate slightly more than $2 million in new revenue annually, and address what at last count was a $1.6 million revenue deficit in the proposed 2017-18 fiscal year general fund budget.

A wheel tax hike was recommended by the Budget Committee as a more fair revenue generator over a property tax increase because it places the tax burden on more county residents, and not just people who own real estate.

As with any proposed tax increase, however, the subject has been highly volatile, not just in the public, but on the County Commission as well.

Sharp told the Times-News Wednesday that she already received requests for two sample referendum petitions, including a request from a county commissioner, and petitions have reportedly been seen collecting signatures in convenience stores around the county.

Sharp said she has also been accused on social media of floating that potential $75,000 price tag for a special election as a "scare tactic" against folks who might want to sign the petition.

That's why Sharp pulled the budgets from four recent county-wide elections held since 2014 for the public and county commission to revue at Monday's meeting. The March 1, 2016 county primary, for example, cost $70,587, while the Nov. 4, 2014 election cost $67,986; the Aug. 7, 2014 election cost $76,581; and the May 6, 2014 election cost $72,832.

As it sits now the proposed 2017-18 general fund budget is about $250,000 in the black, but still spends $1.6 million more than it brings in.

The current wheel tax increase resolution would allocate $30 of the $40 increase — or about $1.5 million in new revenue — into the general fund budget.

The other $10 — or about $500,000 in new revenue, would be allocated toward public safety including fire departments, rescue squads, EMS, the humane society, and Red Cross. About $420,000 currently allocated toward public safety contributions would be returned to the general fund.

It has already been established there isn't enough non-mandated spending to cut from the proposed general fund budget to erase that $1.6 million revenue deficit.

A 20 cent property tax increase would generate that same $2 million that the $40 wheel tax would generate.

Speaking of scare tactics, the state comptroller's office has given Hawkins County until July 1 to pass a balanced an sustainable budget minus a revenue deficit. If the county fails to meet that deadline the state will take over the county's 2017-18 budget.

Comptroller chief deputy Jason Mumpower told the commission last month the first act of his office will be to cut all discretionary spending including contributions to fire departments, rescue squads, EMS, the Red Cross, the humane society and any other non-mandated or non-contracted contributions.

Mumpower said the state would then impose a property tax increase sufficient to meet all mandated county functions such as law enforcement, courts, and county offices.

The County Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the Hawkins County Courthouse,and for those unable to attend in person the Times-News plans on live streaming the meeting on its Facebook page.