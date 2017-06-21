Changing of the guard: Outgoing aldermen offer advice for newcomers

Tuesday night’s BMA meeting was the last official meeting for Aldermen Tom Parham, Darrell Duncan and Tom Segelhorst. Parham and Duncan lost their bid for re-election in the May 16 city election, while Segelhorst chose not to run.

The newcomers to the BMA — Jennifer Adler, Joe Begley and Betsy Cooper — will be sworn into office next month. As a show of thanks, city and elected officials held a reception for the outgoing aldermen prior to Tuesday’s meeting, presenting each with a key to the city and a print of downtown Kingsport.

The Times-News asked the three men three simple questions on Tuesday. What was the best part of being an alderman? The most challenging part? And what is your advice to the incoming aldermen?

Tom Parham

Best: “I’m being very sincere, it’s the opportunity to serve and meet so many people and the opportunity to make a difference and help the citizens of Kingsport both present and future. To me, that’s a privilege.”

Challenging: “The most challenging part is trying to help citizens and fellow board members think strategically and think long-term direction.”

Advice: “Learn fast, think strategically and come together as a unified board.”

Darrell Duncan

Best: “To me, just waking up each and every day knowing you were going to serve the community and the citizens of Kingsport. I took it as the highest of honors, and every day I tried to represent Kingsport in a manner I would want to be represented.”

Challenging: “Time commitment and time management. I attended over 450 events and I wanted to attend everything I could.”

Advice: I would say be engaged as much as you can. That’s what I tried to do. And everyone has a voice. It doesn’t matter what their economic situation is. I’ve talked to CEOs about what their needs are, and I went down and sat with the homeless. My advice is be engaged and meet as many citizens as you possibly can and listen to what they say.”

Tom Segelhorst

Best: “Making thoughtful, progressive decisions that helped set the direction for the city.”

Challenging: “Making hard decisions that may have adverse impacts on some folks that live in Kingsport but are better for Kingsport as a whole.”

Advice: “Carefully read the material for the meetings, never make an assumption, always ask questions and involve others in your decision-making process. Relax, have an open mind and enjoy yourself. Remember why you were elected.”