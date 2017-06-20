Repaving begins for 7.5 miles of Stone Drive

W-L Construction and Paving started work Sunday night with the milling of a number of intersections on Stone Drive, from roughly Indian Trail Drive to Pendleton Road (near where Bloomingdale Road connects to Highway 11-W).

The project is a Tennessee Department of Transportation project that will repave approximately 7.5 miles of Stone Drive.

TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said the work is required to take place Sunday through Thursday night, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. with lane closures nightly. The nearly $3.5 million project is scheduled to wrap up Aug. 15, 2017.

“Work began Sunday with milling operations taking place at the intersections that require loop wire installation,” Nagi said in an email to the Times-News. “Once these intersections have been milled, the contractor will begin milling the remaining areas and start paving within a couple of nights after.”

This is the second major repaving project to take place on Stone Drive in recent years.

During the summer of 2014, TDOT funded the repaving of a 3.14-mile section of Stone Drive, from Fairmont Avenue (the entrance to the Sevier Terrace neighborhood) to just east of Brookside Drive. That project was nearly $4.2 million.

Stone Drive is one of the most heavily traveled roads in Northeast Tennessee, with more than 25,000 vehicles driving along the road each day.