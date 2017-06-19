Committee takes no action on proposed cuts to commissioner pay, travel expenses

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County’s Budget Committee discussed a couple of budgetary appetizers Monday afternoon related to cutting commissioner pay and travel allocations, but the main course is still to come next Monday with the proposed $40 wheel tax and 2017-18 budget.

Last month, the Hawkins County Commission approved the first of two required readings of a $40 wheel tax increase, which would generate a little more than $2 million in new revenue and prevent the commission from having to make some painful cuts.

If the commission fails to approve a balanced budget by July 1, the Tennessee Comptroller's Office has said it will take over Hawkins County's 2017-18 budget.

Comptroller Chief of Staff Jason Mumpower told the commission last month a state takeover would involve cutting all discretionary spending such as contributions to fire departments, rescue squads, EMS and all other non-mandated contributions.

The state will also impose a property tax increase to make up any remaining budgetary shortfall, Mumpower said.

The Budget Committee recommended a $40 wheel tax increase over a property tax increase because it spreads the tax burden to more people and not just property owners. If the commission musters the 14 votes needed for final approval of the wheel tax, it would cost $96 to tag a vehicle in Hawkins County.

Implementation of a wheel tax hike could be derailed, however, if there is a petition submitted to put the wheel tax up for a referendum vote at the next election in 2018.

A 20 cent property tax increase would also generate the $2 million needed to balance the budget.

But those are all issues the commissioners won't be discussing until its next regular monthly meeting, scheduled for June 26 at 7 p.m.

On Monday, the Budget Committee discussed, but took no action, on two new proposals related to commissioner pay and travel expenses.

Last month, Commissioner Mike Herrell suggested a major cut to commissioner pay but was advised by County Attorney Jim Phillips to submit that proposal as a resolution.

Herrell's resolution on the agenda for June 26 would reduce commissioners’ pay per meeting from $100 to $35 for full commission meetings and from $50 to $17.50 per committee meeting.

That would reduce the cost for monthly commission meetings from $25,200 per year to $8,820 per year. There's no figure available on committee meeting savings, although the commission voted last month to cut all meetings from monthly to quarterly except for the Budget Committee.

Although the committee didn't make a recommendation on Herrell's proposal, County Mayor Melville Bailey said he believes any changes to commissioner pay should take place after the election in 2018, when all 21 seats come up for election.

"Commissioner pay is not an issue, really, as far as the overall budget because the amount of hours that you put in,” Bailey said. “(Decent pay is needed) to find good reliable people who are willing to act in the best interest of the county. ... I don't think it should cost you, or anyone sitting on that commission, to be a county commissioner."

The committee also took no action on a resolution submitted by Commissioner Charlie Newton to cut the $24,000 budgeted for commissioner travel and require commissioners to pay their own travel expenses.

Budget Committee Chairman Stacy Vaughan said the travel budget proposal for 2017-18 has already been cut to $12,000.

Vaughan noted that the County Commission Association is lobbying the Tennessee General Assembly to implement mandatory training for all county commissioners. As a result, the commission may want to keep some funds in that line item.

Vaughan said he didn't ask for a committee recommendation on either resolution because he believes they will be heavily debated during the June 26 meeting.

"Whatever we decided here about it, that's not going to change anything when it gets to the floor."

Vaughan added, however, that he agrees with Bailey on the commissioner pay issue.

"In a $2 million proposed deficit, it wouldn't be enough to fix the problem," Vaughan said. "But I would bet money that the two commissioners who proposed these cuts, even if they passed, would still vote no on the budget. So we would still be in the same boat we're in."