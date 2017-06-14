Lawyers and judges make history in Kingsport

For the first time ever, the Tennessee Bar Association (TBA) has brought its annual convention to Kingsport, while the Tennessee Judicial Conference (TJC) is also in town.

About 175 trial and appellate judges are here, in addition to approximately 250 lawyers.

“Every year there are things lawyers and judges need to know about the law,” Tennessee Appeals Court Judge and TJC President Robert Montgomery of Kingsport said of the organizations’ sessions.

Montgomery, during a TJC luncheon attended by state lawmakers and Tennessee Supreme Court justices, handed out four president’s awards recognizing judiciary support: to Eastman Chemical Co. Senior Vice President and Chief Legal/Sustainability Officer David Golden, Greeneville philanthropist Scott Niswonger, and state Sens. Jon Lundberg and Doug Overbey.

Golden, Montgomery said, helped convince the TBA to bring its annual convention to Kingsport. Golden serves on the Tennessee Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments as well as the Tennessee Trial Court Vacancy Commission.

“David was right there to encourage the bar association, and I think they found it’s going to be a good meeting for them because of the support of companies like Eastman,” Montgomery noted. “Probably a third of the members are lawyers based in the Tri-Cities.”

Niswonger was recognized for his work lifting up the Tennessee SCALES Project to educate high school students about the judiciary.

“At the high school level these days, civics is not looked at very importantly,” Niswonger pointed out.

Lundberg, R-Bristol, in addition to Overbey, R-Maryville, were recognized for their work on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I’m going to challenge some of you,” Lundberg told the room full of lawyers, judges and elected officials. “If you don’t know who your legislator is, whether it’s your state House member or state senator, I want to encourage you to talk to them, to meet them, to form that relationship and frankly to educate them.”

Overbey, an attorney, went to Dobyns-Bennett High School and his dad worked for Eastman.

“I can tell you that if not for Eastman, I might not be here today,” Overbey disclosed. “I was born with a congenital heart defect … and Eastman allowed Dad to take time off and hold his job while we spent weeks and weeks at Medical College of Virginia Hospital.”

East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland, the luncheon’s keynote speaker, stressed that our nation needs to move past its current poor level of civil discourse.

“Debate and civil discourse are strained, contentious and lacking in the basic ground rules that our parents taught us and I tried to teach my son when he went off to kindergarten,” Noland said. “We’re not immune from this tension. Last fall there was an incident that occurred that brought to light the struggles … to accept difference and diversity. Tension that was expounded on by the presence of social media. Instantly we were on the national and international news in ways that didn’t reflect our values.”