St. Paul's Lyric Theater on ARC fund request list

St. Paul's Lyric Theater Restoration Project is one of 10 projects the governor announced on the total $2.7 million-plus funding request list. Located on Broad Street, restoration of the old movie theater by the town and the town's Industrial Development Authority would receive $300,000 should the ARC finalize approval later this year.

Also in Wise County, the county's Public Service Authority is recommended to receive $500,000 for the Tacoma Sewer Project.

The Frog Level Phase II Water Project in Lee County would receive $500,000. Also in Lee County, the Lenowisco Planning District Commission is recommended for $60,000 to conduct a Western Lee County Economic Assessment Study.

Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore said the 10 projects selected in the latest round of Virginia's choices for funding "are designed to work in partnership with critical efforts in the region to invest in the infrastructure and workforce components necessary to create new businesses and jobs. We look forward to seeing these investments build momentum on local initiatives.