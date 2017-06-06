Second rock slide blocks Rt. 70-N near Rogersville again

The initial slide occurred on May 13, and it was two weeks before cleanup and repairs to the pavement were completed, and the road reopened.

Hawkins County EMS director told the Times-News that rocks had slid back into the roadway Tuesday morning, resulting in the second closure.

Rt. 70N is heavily traveled by motorists from Hancock County and Southwest, Va. commuting to jobs in Hawkins and Hamblen counties. That traffic will once again be detoured to Rt. 66N.

If you are traveling on Route 70-N from Rogersville, you will be diverted onto Route 94 (Pressman's Home Road), and then to Route 66-N and north toward Sneedville.

From there, motorists will take Route 33 to Kyles Ford and back onto Route 70-N.

This report will be updated as more information become available.