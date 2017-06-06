'Dump the Pump' and take the bus

KATS is offering its “Dump the Pump” promotion for the month of June, offering 25 cent bus rides for the entire month as well as “Dial-A-Ride Dollar Off Days” for the van service passengers.

Bus passengers will be able to pay the fare of 25 cents per trip while Dial-A-Ride van passengers will get $1 off the original price of the fare.

KATS officials remind passengers that the drivers do not carry cash nor will they make change. Tickets may be purchased at the transit station (109 Clay St.).

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) first started national “Dump the Pump” day in June 2006 when gas prices reached $3 per gallon and the public demand for public transportation was growing in response to high gas prices.

According to the January APTA Transit Savings Report, on the average, an individual in a two-person household can save $9,700 a year when he or she downsizes by one car and takes public transportation instead.

National “Dump the Pump” day highlights the many benefits that public transportation brings to individuals and communities. Besides individual financial savings, public transportation spurs economic growth for towns and cities, improves the environment and reduces our nation’s energy consumption.

In a continued effort to highlight the many benefits of public transportation, KATS has been offering a series of monthly specials during the year. Stay tuned each month to see what will be offered and be sure to take advantage of these deals and tell your friends and family members.

KATS began in 1995 to serve the citizens of Kingsport. Today, the service has retooled bus routes to provide better and more efficient service to new and growing areas of Kingsport. KATS operates six vehicles on fixed-route service Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. along with four vehicles for Dial-A-Ride passengers during the same service hours.

For more information about KATS and its promotions, visit www.kingsporttransit.org.