Five incumbents and one newcomer win Rogersville BMA election

Price will replace retired water superintendent Jimmy Bible who was the only alderman not to seek re-election.

Of the nine candidates seeking six alderman seats Brian Hartness was the top vote getter with 311, ahead of Craig Kirkpatrick with 289, Mark Dewitte with 280, Eloise Edwards with 266, Bill Henderson with 242, and Price with 241.

Unsuccessful candidates included Mike Bradley with 157, James David "Jay Jay" Johnson with 119, and Charlie Greer with 54.

Mayor Jim Sells was re-elected to an 11th term without opposition with 346 votes.

With 447 votes cast for Saturday's election, voter turnout was only 15 percent. There were 188 votes cast election day and 259 combined absentee and early voting.