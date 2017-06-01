USDA air warriors fighting to hold the line against rabies

The rabid animal is being taken so seriously that the federal government plans a large air drop of oral rabies vaccine baits straddling a two-state region that takes in Wise, Lee and Scott counties in Virginia and Cumberland, Letcher and Harlan counties in Kentucky.

That single rabid raccoon in Wise County poses a rabies threat that state and federal wildlife officials want to stop cold along what they call the Appalachian barrier.

The USDA's Wildlife Services goes to great lengths to maintain “the barrier” that stretches from the Canadian border in Maine to southern Alabama.

Wildlife Services Project Coordinator Betsy Haley said the recent case of the rabid raccoon near Big Stone Gap is the farthest west the "raccoon variant" has been confirmed in Virginia — at least in quite a long time — and they and all other officials concerned with the spread of rabies not only want to prevent its spread farther west, but even "push" that barrier back eastward as much as possible.

Eric Wilhelm, a USDA wildlife biologist based in Bristol, said the recent confirmed case "is considered a breach of our barrier," and the decades-long commitment to maintain that barrier will save "billions and billions of dollars" to keep the disease from crossing the barrier into the Midwest and beyond.

The USDA's Wildlife Services personnel arrived this week equipped with a pair of twin engine King Air fixed-wing planes now based at Wise County's Lonesome Pine Airport, and with a command center hauled by a semi now parked on LPA's tarmac. A helicopter is due by the weekend.

They brought with them 354,000 rabies vaccination baits that will be air dropped over the next several days — as weather permits — over 615 square miles of the five-county, two-state target area.

"We have baited Russell and eastern Scott counties in the past," Haley said. "It's why we're doing this. This is the farthest west (in Virginia) of the barrier for a confirmed case as we've had in the past."

The vaccination bait packets are dipped in a pungent fishmeal solution to make them attractive to animals like raccoons and skunks. The public is advised to leave them alone if they see any.

The public is also asked to report, either to their local health and/or animal control departments, any animals — and particularly raccoons or skunks — acting in an unusual manner, whether aggressive or calm or even oddly friendly, or that exhibit balance problems or seizures, or stagger about in circles. Even roadkill is on the reporting menu, Haley said.

"In fact, we actually found a roadkill raccoon and picked it up this morning, no further from our (The Inn at Wise) hotel here to the airport," she said. Don't attempt to handle roadkill yourself, she advises the public, just report the location and let the experts gather the remains for subsequent testing.

There is one major thing people can do to help prevent the spread of rabies, though: vaccinate your pets.

"One of the biggest things people can do is vaccinate their pets because one of the biggest connectors to the spread of rabies is people and their pets," said Wildlife Services Assistant State Director Jennifer Cromwell.