Aircraft to begin dropping rabies baits in SW Va. this week

ORVs are small packets containing rabies vaccine and coated with fishmeal. Wild animals eat the baits and become vaccinated against rabies.

The ORV baits will be distributed from low flying aircraft in Wise, Scott and Lee counties in Virginia and Letcher and Harlan counties in Kentucky. Residents of Appalachia, Big Stone Gap, Dryden, Duffield, Norton and Wise and Cumberland and Whitesburg in Kentucky may see planes and helicopters dropping the baits during the weeklong effort.

Wildlife and health officials also ask residents to be alert and to report any dead raccoons, including those struck by vehicles, or raccoons acting unusually ill, friendly, unafraid or sick — staggering, unsteady or aggressive — by calling 1-866 4-USDAWS (1-866-487-3297) or the appropriate local health department or animal control office. The animals or carcasses will be removed to be tested for rabies.

Although people and pets cannot get rabies from contact with the baits, if you or your pet find one, leave it undisturbed. If contact with a bait occurs, immediately rinse the area with warm water and soap.

For photos of the baits and other aspects of the ORV drop project, visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/usdagov/sets/72157623983143606/.

Earlier this spring, a raccoon near Big Stone Gap was confirmed rabid. This was the first confirmed case of raccoon rabies in Wise County and the farthest west the disease has been discovered in Virginia this year.

Rabies is caused by a virus that infects the central nervous system in mammals. While rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, it is also preventable. Human exposures can be successfully remedied if medical attention is sought immediately following exposure.

Rabies symptoms include unusual, aggressive or calm and “friendly” behaviors, an inability to eat or drink, balance problems, circling, seizures and coma ending in death. To prevent the spread of rabies, keep vaccinations current on all pets and do not contact or feed wildlife.

Never move or relocate wildlife because doing so may spread rabies to new areas.

The cost of rabies detection, prevention and control exceeds $300 million annually in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 90 percent of reported rabies cases in the U.S. are in wildlife.

Under the Wildlife Services’ National Rabies Management Program, ORV baits have been distributed in Virginia since 2002 as part of the effort to prevent the westward spread of raccoon rabies by creating a barrier along the Appalachian Mountains from the Canadian border to Alabama.

More than 350,000 baits will be distributed in Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky this spring with more drops scheduled in October.

For more information at the National Rabies Management Program, visit www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/wildlifedamage/programs/nrmp.