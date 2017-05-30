No plans to make garbage collection self-sustaining

At this point, it’s not something that’s in the works.

“I think it’s positioned to be an enterprise fund, but I don’t see it happening anytime soon, to be honest,” said Mayor John Clark.

City Manager Jeff Fleming agrees.

“I don’t sense there is a lot of interest on the board to have this conversation about making it a free-standing enterprise fund,” Fleming said.

An enterprise fund covers the cost of a particular type of municipal service where a fee is charged, as with water and sewer service. For years, auditors have told Kingsport officials its sanitation services should be funded with an enterprise fund.

Previously, Kingsport funded garbage collection completely out of the general fund, and at the time of the sanitation fee discussion, city officials also pointed out how the neighboring cities of Bristol and Johnson City had a separate fee for garbage collection.

Currently, the $8-a-cart garbage fee in Kingsport generates about $2.3 million. The fee freed up money in the general fund, with $924,000 going toward One Kingsport initiatives and the rest going to the everyday operation and maintenance of the city, Fleming said.

“All the normal day-to-day things a city does,” Fleming said.

Though sanitation is accounted for separately in financial records, the cost to provide the service is paid partially by user fees with the balance coming from the general fund.

For garbage collection to be completely self-sustaining, the sanitation fee would have to be $12.75, which would generate about $3.8 million. Originally, that was the proposed rate, along with a three-cent rollback on the property tax rate, but in an effort of compromise, the fee was reduced to $8 and the property tax rollback was removed.

“What ends up happening is (sanitation) is absorbed in the general tax rate,” Fleming explained. “If the top 10 property owners pay 33 percent of our total taxes and those businesses and industries that don't receive sanitation services are paying for a service the rest of us are receiving the benefit of, that creates an uneven taxing scenario.”

If the new Board of Mayor and Aldermen chooses to eliminate the sanitation fee and have it be completely funded by the general fund, Fleming said $2.3 million would have to be cut from the budget.

“It's not unlike what we're seeing play out in Hawkins County right now,” Fleming said.

What Kingsport needs to come to grips with, Clark said, is it's in a very competitive situation for residents, businesses and developers. And when you take in all of the taxes and fees by Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City, Clark said Kingsport is still the lowest.

“There’s a little bit of a disconnect. If our vision is to be the best in region ... we’re going to have to decide as a city if we're able to achieve those goals with being the least expensive place to live in the Tri-Cities,” Clark said. “I'm not sure why it's OK for Johnson City and Bristol to charge more for their quality of life and expect Kingsport to continue to compete against those cities by being the least expensive place.”