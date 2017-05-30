City official: Deannexation legislation is likely in 2018

Earlier this month, the Tennessee Senate voted 29-3 to pass amended legislation that would allow annexed residents the right to petition county election commissions to hold a deannexation referendum.

The House version of the bill did not move forward during this year’s legislative session, though the bill’s sponsor plans to push it next year.

“I think (deannexation) is probably a reality,” Fleming said last week. “I think the legislature has worked for a very long time to come up with a plan that addresses most of their concerns. The Senate worked very hard to pass one this year, and I think it’ll be taken up next year for sure.”

The bill that made its way through the Senate calls for 20 percent of the registered voters of the annexed area to move the petition forward. If the petition standards are met, then a referendum would be held and include all the registered voters of the county.

The municipality would be able to collect taxes on deannexed property to cover its debt. Territory would also not be eligible for deannexation if it creates a “doughnut hole” surrounded by municipal boundaries, according to the amendments.

Another amendment says that if a municipality adopts a deannexation plan before Jan. 1, 2018, that plan would be in control. One other amendment calls for annexed territory to be deannexed automatically if a municipality does not comply with its plan of services within a five-year period.

“In between the two legislative sessions, many things could happen that would have a bearing on what they decide to do next year,” Fleming said. “I think in the early stage of conversations it sounded like a very simple fix, but as you dig deeper and figure out a way to sort this out, it gets a lot more complex.”

Memphis, Chattanooga and Kingsport were referenced during the debate over the bill in the Senate, with Sen. Bo Watson, R-Hixson, claiming these cities have “egregiously” added land area and residents to their borders without services that normally accompany annexation.

Fleming said Kingsport has never missed a plan of services deadline.

“When we first learned Kingsport was included, I was confused because we had followed the law, truly invested the money to provide the services,” Fleming said. “We took it very seriously. We report on it every six months, then annually until it’s completed.”

If deannexation were to occur, residents would go back to the higher outside water/sewer rates, back to private garbage collection and would be required to pay tuition if they wished their children to stay in city schools. In addition, residents would be required to pay back all debt incurred to serve their neighborhood over a 20-year period.

Fleming said the financial implications are steep but reflective of the investment the city has made in the annexed neighborhoods.

Since 1999, Kingsport has invested $63 million in annexed areas, including a fire station, elementary school, park, the rebuilding of Rock Springs Road, paving and the installation of water and sewer lines.

Today, the law of the land is that municipalities may annex by request or if a referendum is held, like Kingsport did more than 20 years ago with the Lynn Garden neighborhood.

Right now, Fleming said the city has no plans to go the referendum route.

“I think we'd be open to that concept, but right now we’ve absorbed so much debt to provide services to annexed areas, it’s timely to take a break and focus introspectively,” Fleming said. “If there’s an interest in a neighborhood on the periphery, we’d certainly be open to talking to them, but I don’t see it as something we’d be initiating right now.”