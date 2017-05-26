Government offices closed for Memorial Day holiday

The Kingsport Public Library will be closed Sunday and Monday.

The Renaissance Center will be closed Monday. The Senior Center will be closed Saturday through Monday.

Bays Mountain Park will be open regular hours Monday.

The Kingsport Carousel will be closed Monday.

Kingsport Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Monday. All parks will be open.

KATS (Kingsport Area Transit System) will not operate Monday.

Sullivan County offices will be closed Monday.

Sullivan County library branches will be closed.

Waste Management routes will run on a normal schedule. Republic Services routes will run one day late.

All Hawkins County offices will be closed Monday. Convenience centers will be closed.

Hawkins County library branches will be closed Monday.

Rogersville city offices will be closed Monday. Monday’s trash collection routes will be picked up Tuesday. Please have garbage to the curb by 7 a.m.

Surgoinsville offices will be closed Monday. Trash routes will be collected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mount Carmel offices will be closed Monday. Trash collection routes will not be affected.

Church Hill offices will be closed Monday. Monday and Tuesday trash routes will be picked up on Tuesday.

Johnson City offices will be closed Monday. The Legion Street Pool and Rotary Park Splash Pad will open Saturday and will be open Sunday and Memorial Day. Trash pickup will be on a regular schedule.

Washington County offices will be closed Monday.

In Virginia, Scott County offices will be closed Monday.

Gate City offices will be closed Monday. Garbage routes will be collected one day late.

Wise County offices will be closed Monday.

Big Stone Gap offices will be closed Monday. Trash pickup will not be affected.

Norton offices will be closed Monday. Regular trash pickups are scheduled. Residents are asked to have garbage to the curb by 8 a.m. Recycling will be collected Tuesday.

Wise offices will be closed Monday. Monday and Tuesday trash routes will be picked up Tuesday.

Coeburn offices will be closed Monday. Trash pickup will not be affected.

Appalachia offices will be closed Monday. Monday and Tuesday trash routes will be collected Tuesday.

All Lee County offices will be closed Monday.

Jonesville offices will be closed Monday. Garbage routes will not be affected.

Pennington Gap offices will be closed Monday. Monday’s garbage collection routes will be picked up Tuesday.