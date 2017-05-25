Rogersville budgets $500K in savings to balance 2017-18 budget

That’s the trend projected in the 2017-18 budget as well, which was approved on the first of three required readings Tuesday morning by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

The budget approved Tuesday will use a little bit over a half-million dollars in reserve funds.

But Rogersville traditionally budgets its revenue very conservatively.

“We have done that in these two (previous) years also, and we have not had to use the savings that was budgeted,” Deputy Recorder Linda Winegar told the Times-News Tuesday. “Our property tax revenue is up a little bit this year because (with the reassessment) everyone’s personal property tax went up a little bit, so our assessment was more. It’s better to be a little conservative (with revenue projections) and not overestimate.”

Revenue in 2017-18 is projected at $5.574 million, while expenditures are estimated at $6.11 million.

The property tax rate will remain unchanged at $1.67 per $100 of assessed value.

The biggest new expenditure is $100,000 budgeted for a boom mower.

The police department will received $80,000 to purchase two new SUVs for patrol, estimated at $30,000 each, as well as other miscellaneous equipment as needed.

Another $68,000 was added for improvements to the City Park, although the plans for those upgrades haven’t yet been specified.

City employees will receive a 3 percent pay increase in 2017-18, which will cost another $60,000.

The fire department received an additional $18,500, which is earmarked for the purchase of new turnout gear. The city is projected to end the current fiscal year with $3.489 million in reserves, although the amount budgeted from savings to balance the budget knocks that down to $2.953 million.

There’s $65,000 in the street department for paving repairs as needed, but there is no major paving in the 2017-18 budget.

City Recorder Glen Hutchens said if any major paving is approved in the next fiscal year, it will be done as a budget amendment.

Hutchens noted that Rogersville’s long-term financial outlook appears to be pretty good thanks to the impending retirement of the 1999 Rogersville City School addition and renovation bond in three years.

The city has three more annual payments of $500,000, after which those funds will be available in the general fund.

The BMA will consider the second reading on June 13 at 7 p.m., and the third and final reading on June 30 at 10 a.m.