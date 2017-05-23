Proposed $40 hike would give Hawkins state's 10th highest wheel tax

Tennessee Code Annotated 5-8-102, Section C, Part 2-a states, "Except as provided in subdivision (c)(2)(B), if there is a petition of registered voters amounting to ten percent (10%) of the votes cast in the county in the last gubernatorial election that is filed with the county election commission within thirty (30) days of final approval of such resolution by the county legislative body, then the county election commission shall call an election on the question of whether or not the tax should be levied in accordance with the provisions of this section.

ROGERSVILLE — If the second and final reading of Hawkins County’s $40 wheel tax increase is approved at next month’s County Commission meeting, the county will jump from having the 46th highest wheel tax in Tennessee to the 10th highest.

Hawkins County currently has a $27 wheel tax. Including the state tag fee, which will be increased by $5 to $29 beginning July 1, would put the cost of renewing tags at $56 without the increase.

If the wheel tax increases by $40 to $67, that would put the annual cost of renewing tags in Hawkins County at $96.

The nine counties that would have a higher wheel tax include Decatur at $110; Haywood at $90; Robertson at $85.25; Hardeman at $80; Campbell at $75; Lincoln at $75; Lake at $75 for cars and $37.75 for motorcycles; Crockett at $73.50; and Fayette at $71.

Another 39 Tennessee counties have no wheel tax including Sullivan, Washington, Unicoi, Hamblen, and Carter counties in Upper Northeast Tennessee as well as Hawkins County’s neighbor to the west, Grainger County.

Greene County has a $55 wheel tax, Hancock County’s is $20 and Johnson County’s is $40.

Hawkins County Clerk Nancy Davis told the Times-News Tuesday that if the second reading of the $40 wheel tax increase is approved at the June 26 commission meeting, legally the county could implement that increase as of July 1.

Davis said that’s not what her recommendation would be, however. As a courtesy to county residents in hopes of ensuring everyone has been notified of the increase, Davis said she would recommend it be implemented no sooner than Aug. 1.

“It’s going to take the state two to three months to get the new fee amount on the renewal notices, but the wheel tax doesn’t have to be on the renewal notices to be implemented,” Davis said. “I checked back several months ago with the Department of Motor Vehicles. They said I have to send the (County Commission) resolution in to the state. Then they’ll start putting the new amount on the renewals, but renewals come out 60-90 days in advance.

“They could choose to enact it July 1. But for the first couple of months, when citizens receive their notice from the state, it would not have the correct amount on it.”

Davis said an Aug. 1 implementation date would still mean some residents would receive renewal forms from the state with the incorrect amount.

“That would give us time to post things in the newspapers, because not everyone knows what goes on at the commission meetings,” Davis said. “We want to be fair to the citizens and give them ample time, because $40 plus the $5 that the state has already instituted to start July 1 — that’s going to be hard for some people.”

Approval of the $40 wheel tax increase will give the county a surplus revenue situation in its 2017-18 budget, which must be balanced and approved by July 1 to avoid a state takeover of the county spending plan. Each month that the new wheel tax isn’t implemented once the 2017-18 fiscal year begins will cost Hawkins County approximately $175,000 in new revenue.

Stacy Vaughan, who chairs the commission’s Budget Committee, said he would like to see the new wheel tax implemented in August or September, depending on when proper notification can begin for the public.

First, the wheel tax increase must achieve another two-thirds approval of the full commission at the June 26 meeting.

Following a two-hour discussion Monday, commissioners approved the first of two required readings of the wheel tax increase resolution by a vote of 14-5 with two absent. The resolution will require 14 votes again on June 26 before it becomes final.

In other business Monday, the commission:

— Voted 15-3 with one abstention in favor of a resolution limiting monthly committee meetings to quarterly, with the exception of the Budget Committee, which must meet monthly to consider budget amendments. Commissioners receive $50 per committee meeting, and the action will reduce the amount budgeted to pay for committee meetings in the 2017-18 budget from $4,200 to $1,400.

Commissioners also receive $100 per monthly commission meeting. Commissioner Mike Herrell suggested an amendment reducing commissioner pay to the state minimum $70 per monthly meeting and $35 per committee meeting. County Attorney Jim Phillips said that change should be submitted as a resolution at next month’s meeting.

Commissioners who voted against the resolution were B.D. Cradic, Danny Alvis and Charlie Newton, while Joe McLain abstained.

— Heard a report from Stacy Vaughan that he was pulling a resolution that would require the five commissioners who receive health insurance benefits from the county to pay the full amount of their premium. The resolution was recommended by the Budget Committee, but Vaughan said he must consult with the county’s health insurance provider before moving forward with the resolution. The change is projected to save the county $33,271 in 2017-18.

— Voted 16-0 with three abstentions to approve the appointment of County Agriculture Extension Committee members including Commissioners Syble Vaughan-Trent and Glenda Davis; farm woman Alice Brooks; and farm man Jim Jones to terms ending Dec. 31, 2018. They join Commissioner Dwight Carter, farm woman Mary Ann Davis, and farm man Mike Winigar, whose terms expire Dec. 31, 2017.

— Voted 19-0 to increase the tipping fee for passenger car tires brought to the county recycling center from 70 cents each to $1. Truck tires will remain at $3.50.