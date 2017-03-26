Now is time for Kingsport residents to Clean-up, Pick-up and Recycle

Kingsport’s annual Clean-up, Pick-up and Recycle event is scheduled to begin on Monday and run through April 7. The next two weeks should be plenty of time to tidy up your yard, go through your closets, basement and garage and move out stuff you’re no longer using.

“This weekend, it’ll be in the 70s and it's supposed to stay that way, so it should be a good weekend to get out and clean up and spruce up around the house,” said Ronnie Hammonds, manager of the city’s streets and sanitation department. “The event helps bring awareness to the citizens that we provide this service.”

For nearly 30 years, Kingsport has offered a two-week service to help residents with spring cleaning, allowing people to place extra items on the curb for trash and garbage crews to haul away — everything from stoves and kitchen appliances, tires and old furniture to other unwanted or scrap items.

The yearly event typically runs in the late winter or early spring, and this year the city changed the date so it would not coincide with Good Friday on April 14.

During last year’s event, crews collected nearly 709 tons of garbage, 514 tons of yard waste and trash and 123 tons of recyclables.

According to Hammonds, every resident will receive two garbage and recycling pick-ups and one trash pick-up during this two-week period. The pick-ups will occur on the customers’ regularly scheduled garbage, trash and recycling days. Hammonds said the leaf collection trucks will also be out during the next two weeks.

Normally, garbage pick-up is limited to household refuse that fits in the 96-gallon carts provided by the city, but during the CPR weeks customers can also place bagged household garbage alongside the garbage cart.

Hammonds said to leave at least three to four feet between the garbage cart and recycling cart, with sufficient separation for bagged garbage as well.

In addition, smaller amounts of waste building materials such as dry wall, carpeting and scrap lumber will be collected on the customer’s regular bi-weekly yard waste and brush collection day. In addition, yard debris, old furniture, appliances, mattresses, old television sets, and general junk are accepted without charge. All such trash should be no larger than a pickup truck load per household.

Kingsport is reminding people to bag grass and stack brush piles so that the cut ends of limbs are all together. Tying twine around piles six to eight feet high helps reduce damage to the lawn.

And do not mix garbage and yard waste together. Doing so is considered a code violation and a $100 fee will be issued. Once items are placed at the curbside, the homeowner is responsible for payment, according to the public works department.

Hammonds said residents should not set out paint, liquids, hazardous material, propane tanks or tires on rims.

City crews will pick up no more than four tires per household (which is the normal amount allowed throughout the year). Material left by a contractor will not be picked up, and building material will have a charge if it is over a certain amount. Fees will be applied for contractor-generated waste that was not removed as a part of a renovation or other household project.

Hammonds said a vendor recycles the appliances the city collects during the two week period, while tires are taken to the Washington County tire disposal facility for recycling.

Computer items like monitors, keyboards and hard drives and fax machines are accepted at the Kingsport Transfer Station on Brookside Drive. Sullivan County will be holding its annual hazardous materials collection event May 6 at Sullivan Central High School.

Residents can call the public works department at 229-9451 to inquire about their pick-up days or visit the public works site at www.kingsporttn.gov. Household clean-up items can be brought to the landfill, but no household garbage or hazardous waste will be accepted. For more information on items accepted at the landfill, call 224-2475.