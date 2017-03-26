Alderman candidates tout qualifications, outline ideas at Kiwanis forum

On Friday, members and guests of the Kingsport Kiwanis Club got their first look at seven of the candidates running for three of the four-year aldermen seats on the May 16 ballot, hearing some of the reasons why they are running and a few ideas they hope to focus on in the coming weeks.

Incumbents Colette George and Darrell Duncan were joined by challengers Jennifer Adler, Betsy Cooper, Rack Cross, Mark Vicars and Robert Williams at the Kiwanis’ weekly luncheon and meeting at the Food City shopping center in downtown.

The candidates spent about an hour outlining their qualifications and giving their opinion on the challenges facing Kingsport and their thoughts on economic development incentives.

George, president of Blue Ridge Properties, is seeking a second term on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. She described herself as a small business owner who works every day selling Kingsport and at times working with people in a lot of stressful situations.

“I understand budgets and making a payroll, and I believe you can’t spend money you don’t have,” George said. “I ran for alderman because I love my community, I believe in Kingsport and want us to continue to move forward. We’ve done some great things, but we've still got a long way to go.”

Many of the candidates, including George, said jobs was one of the main challenges facing Kingsport. She also said Kingsport needs to have good amenities to attract people to our community and retain them. On incentives, George said the city should look at each project individually.

“It’s very competitive out there. Every city is competing and every city has PILOTs (payment in lieu of taxes) and TIFs (tax increment financing) to offer,” George said. “If a business will make it and is profitable, then why do we take other people’s tax money to make them more profitable? We need to look at out-of-town and in-town investors the same.”

Duncan, appointed to the BMA two years ago, has lived in Kingsport the past 37 years, retired from Eastman Chemical Company last year and now works for another chemical company. Duncan also has a real estate license and said he see the challenges facing small businesses every day.

In his 21 months on the board, Duncan said he has attended more than 430 meetings, events, ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings, and in that time has done so with honesty and respect.

“I ask you look at the progress we’ve made the last two years and let’s continue this journey and progress together,” Duncan said.

Kingsport has a population of 53,000 residents and on any given day during the week, more than 20,000 people come into the city to work. Duncan said the city is going to have to do more to get these people to choose to live within the city limits.

“We have to capture those people. We need these people to want to come to Kingsport and live,” Duncan said. As for incentives, Duncan said PILOTs and TIFs are the environment we now live in. “In each case, I’ll look to see what the benefit and economic impact of the program is, then make a decision.”

Adler, who came to Kingsport three years ago when her husband was recruited by Eastman, is the assistant director of the Roan Scholars leadership program at East Tennessee State University. Her job involves recruiting, selecting and developing young people to be leaders within the community.

“My work as an educator and my role as a parent motivated my decision to run for Kingsport alderman. My main issues are kids, community and jobs,” Adler said. “I talk to my students about the importance of identifying the issues, gathering research, talking to experts, coming to a consensus and adjusting our plan. That’s the same approach I’d use on the BMA.”

Adler said if the city is constantly focusing on attracting others, it could lose focus on the people already here.

“Don’t get so caught up in attracting others,” she said. “I think Kingsport has done a lot in thinking about natural resources, but more needs to be done on that front. Develop industries for future stable employment to improve the overall quality of life.”

For 31 years, Cooper taught with Kingsport City Schools and then after retirement became a court appointed special advocate for abused and neglected children and the director of the First Broad Street child care center. She and her husband also own Kingsport Book publishing, and previously Cooper served on the Kingsport Board of Education.

“I’m running because I love Kingsport. I’m proud of its heritage and history,” Cooper said.

With economic development, Cooper said Kingsport needs to consider every opportunity it can, but strike a fine balance with incentives.

“We need jobs and infrastructure, but also we need to market what we are,” Cooper said. “Kingsport is unique. We have things in Kingsport no other city can offer. We need to see young people come back and invest in our community and stay here and venues to attract younger people for our city to grow for the next generation.”

Cross recently retired from the city of Kingsport after 27 years, starting out as a firefighter, then moving to EMT, fire inspector and arson investigator. In recent years, Cross moved over to the development services department and helped establish a birding trail in the Model City.

“I’ve been a public servant all my life. I love the personal contact, and what I want to accomplish is to continue to mold the community through collaboratives,” Cross said. “I want to continue to bring entrepreneurs, families and businesses to Kingsport … help the community become informed so they can be engaged and help government choose healthy next steps.”

Cross said he believes Kingsport should look at economic development incentives on a case by case basis and choose the ones that best benefit the city. Balancing the budget and investing in amenities that make the city attractive are his two top challenges for Kingsport.

“We are no longer annexing, which was our primary tool for population growth. Now we’re in a position where we must remain competitive with other markets and capture young families that want to establish themselves in Kingsport,” Cross said. “Investing in outdoor recreation is going to link a lot of ideas Millennials are looking for.”

Vicars, who graduated from Dobyns-Bennett in 2009, is one of the youngest candidates running for the BMA this year. He and his family have a long history in the region with construction and roofing. Vicars started a business in Kingsport, Quality Fasteners, but since sold the company to a competitor. Today, he is dual-enrolled at ETSU and Northeast State Community College.

“I believe in infrastructure and the need to diversify the economy. I feel like getting more technology jobs into this area would help attract the demographics we’re looking for,” Vicars said. “I’m a young entrepreneur, and I understand the demographic we’re trying to recruit.”

Vicars said he does not think tax increment financing should be used for private development, preferring it be used for government buildings like schools and infrastructure.

“It starts bidding wars between cities, and I don’t think that’s fair to the taxpayers, to pay for something they’ll never own. It goes against the American idea of a free market economy,” Vicars said.

Williams and his wife came to Kingsport 43 years ago to raise a family and establish a medical practice. As the senior member of the candidates running for office, Williams said the opioid epidemic is the “darker issue” that needs more attention in our area.

“Unfortunately, we have the distinction of being at the epicenter of that problem in the Southeast,” Williams said.

The BMA recently approved a PILOT incentive for the redevelopment of “Supermarket Row,” which translates into $7.9 million in deferred property taxes over the next 20 years. Alderwoman George voted against the incentive.

Williams said he would have too.

“I might have agreed to five years or eight, but 20 years is too long. You don’t let go of what you’ve got until you got hold of something better,” Williams said. “We are basically a service economy, and towns our size are suffering all over the country. I think we need to work hard to make Kingsport more attractive to other parts of the country.”

Next week, the Kiwanis Club is hosting a similar forum for the two alderman candidates running for the single two-year term on the May 16 ballot. Incumbent Tom Parham and newcomer Joe Begley are seeking to fill the remaining two years of former Alderwoman Michele Mitchell’Ads term.