Kingsport re-bidding Borden Park improvements

Though work is scheduled to begin this summer, the city will first have to re-bid the first round of improvements due to a higher-than-expected bid received earlier this month.

Kingsport plans to bring some much-needed improvements to Borden Park, a 17-acre greenspace located between Lamont, Willow and Borden streets. The park includes a basketball court, six tennis courts, picnic shelters, playgrounds, horseshoe pits, a paved walking trail, 65 different species of trees and an 18-hole disc golf course.

It is one of the original parks from the Nolen plan (that was used to design Kingsport) and was built as the ideal buffer between the industrial zone and residential area of town, said Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation manager for the city.

The improvements in the pipeline for Borden are being done in three phases and being paid for, in part, by a $450,000 grant the city received last year from the Tennessee Department of Health for Project Diabetes. Kingsport has already budgeted another $550,000 for the project.

The first phase includes a new walking trail around the perimeter of the park, an open space plaza near the recreation building for outdoor fitness programs, a resurfaced basketball court and improved parking. A second and third round of enhancements will add two sets of playground equipment.

“We’re not trying to change the character of the park. The focus is on physical activity and wellness,” Frazier told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during a work session last week. “We’re going to repave and add trails for a loop all the way around the park, and the playground areas are worn out in some places, and it needs some new life.”

Kingsport recently went out to bid on the first round of improvements with the lone bid coming in at $415,000, which covers the walking trail work, resurfacing of the basketball court and the open space plaza. Improvements to two parking lots were bid as alternates and came in at $75,000 and $179,000 respectively.

As a result of these “significantly higher” than budgeted bids, city staff recommended the BMA reject the bids, which it did last week. Kingsport plans to re-bid the project this Sunday.

The city recently held a public forum at Borden Park to let the 1,300 residents of the neighborhood know about and receive feedback on the upcoming improvements. Frazier said programming ideas pitched by residents included zumba and yoga classes, pickleball, cardio tennis and a walking club.

The first-round improvements are expected to be complete by June. Year two enhancements will be playground equipment for younger children and year three, a fitness playground for older kids.

“This won’t finish the master plan, but we hope to work with the BMA to move it forward little by little so we can finish the plan,” Frazier said. “We’re making a really good stab at it with this grant.”