Rogersville BMA approves crosswalk near park due to reports of 'near misses'

Alderman Mark DeWitte said the need for a crosswalk was recently brought to his attention by local resident who pointed out that a lot of children from Rogersville Middle School cross Main Street in front of the laundromat at the Warrior Street intersection.

“There’s not a crosswalk there, and he’s seen a lot of near misses,” DeWitte told the board. “He asked me to bring up the fact that we need a crosswalk there.”

Alderman Craig Kirkpatrick said he’s stopped for many children crossing at that location and he agrees that a crosswalk is needed.

It’s a high traffic area for pedestrians, especially youngsters, due to the proximity of Rogersville Middle School, Hawkins Elementary School, Rogersville City Park and the nearby United Grocery Outlet store and shopping center.

“I think it’s a good idea, and I’m for it,” said Mayor Jim Sells. “We need to put some sidewalks over there also. As far as coming from the (RMS) school down, that’s school property. That road (Warrior Street) does not belong to the city.”

DeWitte said he believes the best location for the crosswalk is at Warrior Street on the laundromat side of the parking lot.

“There’s an obvious, pretty good place to put it,” he added. “You go right straight across to the sidewalk in front of the shopping center.”

The BMA voted 6-0 in favor of installing the crosswalk as well as a couple of warning signs.

In other business Tuesday, the BMA:

* Approved a $1,000 contribution to the Cherokee High School robotics team, matching last year’s contribution.

* Approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that prohibits dogs frm being tethered outside for more than 12 hours per day.

* Approved the third and final reading of an ordinance amending the municipal zoning ordinance to allow shops conducting retail business in the M-R (Medical Residential) zone.

* Approved the first reading of an ordinance raising the maximum amount of single item purchases before they must be advertised for bids from $2,500 to $10,000.

* Agreed to advertise for bids to purchase a pickup for the Street Department.