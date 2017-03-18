Traffic signal returning to Sullivan Street

KINGSPORT — First Baptist Church has requested that the city of Kingsport reinstall the traffic signal at the intersection of Sullivan, Clay and Charlemont, a signal that was removed by the city last year and replaced with a raised pedestrian crosswalk.

When Kingsport started on the second round of roadway improvements for Sullivan Street last year, city staff recommended the removal of the traffic signal at Clay and Charlemont because the intersection did not meet the threshold for such a signal.

However, church officials had concerns about the signal’s removal, particularly with its elderly members crossing the street on Sundays and Wednesdays. In addition, FBC was planning a major upgrade to its campus and promoting that intersection as a major entryway.

As a compromise, the city and FBC agreed to give the change six months from the opening of the new wing. If, after that time, the raised crosswalk did not meet the church’s safety needs, then a request could be made to bring the traffic signal back.

Marvin Cameron, pastor at FBC, said the administrative committee voted unanimously to request the traffic signal be reinstalled.

“To be honest, we gave it a good try with the caution lights and the raised walkway, which did make a difference for some people,” Cameron said. “At night, almost everybody stops because the light is very bright and it jumps out at you. The problem was in the daytime. The light just doesn’t catch your eye.”

Hundreds of people use the crosswalk on Sunday mornings, and with less traffic coming down Sullivan Street, Cameron said, he and his staff did not see as many problems on those days. Monday through Friday though, when traffic is greater, is when Cameron started seeing the problem.

One morning around 8, as he was walking into work, Cameron said he stood at the crosswalk for probably 30 seconds after pushing the button and two passing motorists did not see him at all.

“I don’t think anyone is malicious going through. They just get in a hurry,” Cameron said. “Coming from Church Circle down a long straight stretch, they probably anticipate speeding up while coming back down Sullivan. They’ve just been on a long stretch and have a head of steam up.

“They’re probably just focused on the linear path ahead of them and just don’t see it.”

Assistant Public Works Director Michael Thompson said the signal will be upgraded from the wooden pole and span wire installation to the city’s current standard mast arm installation. The signal is currently under design and installation will take place this fall. Kingsport has earmarked $150,000 in the budget for the project.

Cameron said the church is thankful to the city that the traffic signal is coming back.

“The preschool building, one where lots of people cross the streets. It seemed to us that it’s just not worth the risk of somebody getting hurt or killed,” Cameron said. “As we grow, hopefully our preschool, that will have more people working down there and crossing Sullivan, and if there’s just a very slight risk of somebody getting hurt, that was more than we could think about.”