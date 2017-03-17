Rogersville's Mayor Sells will win 11th term uncontested

The nine candidates seeking the six contested aldermen seats won't have it so easy.

Thursday was the deadline to qualify as a candidates for Rogersville's June 3 city election in which all seven Board of Mayor and aldermen seats are on the ballot.

Sells told the Times-News Thursday he's grateful for the trust local residents have placed with him, and the opportunity to continue serving the city.

He joked, that he might not be so lucky, however, to be elected to a job that nobody else wants.

He said the next four years will hopefully see an increase in growth and prosperity for the city.

"Hopefully we can maintain our budget, and make sure that we stay within our means," Sells said. "But, also we need to do some improvements within our Parks and Rec, and some of the other departments. I want to help the new city recorder. We've got a good one, but I just want to make sure I do everything I can to help him. Another big priority is fixing the sidewalks on Broadway Street."

Sells said he hopes that fact that no one is running against him is an indication that the public is satisfied with the job he's doing.

"I hope they know I've tried, and my decision have been for them and the best interest of the city," Sells added.

Five of the six incumbents are seeking re-election, along with four challengers.

The only incumbent not on the ballot is Alderman Jimmy Bible, who was appointed two years ago when former alderman Ann Howe resigned.

Rogersville BMA incumbents seeking re-election include Eloise Edwards, Bill Henderson, Mark DeWitte, Craig Kirkpatrick and Brian Hartness.

The challengers include Mike Bradley, who ran unsuccessfully for alderman in 2013, as well as James David "Jay Jay" Johnson, Sonda Trent-Price and Charlie Greer.

Candidates have until March 23 at noon to withdraw from the election and have their name removed from the ballot.

Write-in candidates have until April 13 to sign a certificate of write-in candidacy at the election office in order to have their votes counted.

The last day to register to vote in the June 3 Rogersville City election is May 4. : If you reside in Hawkins County, yet own property within the Rogersville corporate limits, you may be eligible to vote an absentee ballot as a property rights voter. Please contact the Election Commission Office at (423) 272-8061 for more information.

Early voting by personal appearance will begin in the Election Commission office on Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays only.

On June 3 Election Day voting will take place at the Rogersville North Inside precinct (Hawkins Elementary School) and Rogersville South Inside (Hawkins County Courthouse) from a8 a.m. until 8 p.m.