Director says Hawkins County EMS not in financial trouble

Murrell gave the Hawkins County Commission’s Public Safety Committee a quarterly report Thursday, noting that the service did end January in the red, but there was a good explanation.

When Church Hill EMS closed its doors last August, HCEMS stepped up and has been covering the entire county ever since.

“Last year we doubled our size, which means workman’s comp doubled,” Murrell said. “At the first of the year is when our renewal comes up, so we have to pay that out of normal funds that we would have as a profit.”

There was also no revenue coming in around Christmas and New Year’s because insurance companies shut down for those two weeks, Murrell added.

“There’s the reason we were in the hole for the month of January. For the month of February, we’ve come out of that hole, plus to the good. It’s not hundreds of thousands of dollars, but we are in the good now.”

HCEMS answered 2,343 calls over the past three months including 766 in December, 811 in January, and 766 in February, which is an average of 781 per month.

Murrell said that on 96 percent of those calls they did transport.

Average response time from the time notified until an ambulance unit was en route is 1:22 for non-emergency calls and 2:08 for emergency calls.

Non-emergency calls occur mainly during the day while everyone is awake, while emergency calls occur day and night, which is why that average is a little higher, Murrell noted.

Committee Vice Chairman Stacy Vaughan said he hadn’t heard any complaints about HCEMS’ financial status. But Vaughan said he’d been hearing some grumbling about total response times.

From the time they are notified notified until they are on scene, HCEMS has a response time of 12:03 for non-emergency calls and and 10:36 for emergency calls.

“There are some delays during certain times of the day,” Murrell said. “In emergency services, you can’t predict when a call is going to come in. Anytime the Church Hill or Mount Carmel (ambulance) goes out, the Surgoinsville truck pulls up, and the (Rogersville) pulls over that way. We try to move trucks around to fix the response time problem.”

Conversely, if the Mooresburg/Lakeview truck goes out, Rogersville’s hospital truck moves to the west side of Rogersville near TRW so that it’s still within close proximity to Rogersville, but still closer to the county’s western communities.

HCEMS has six 24-hour ambulances and one “day truck” for non-emergencies.

Normally ambulances are stationed at Persia, Lakeview, the hospital in Rogersville, Surgoinsville, the fire station in Church Hill, and the old Church Hill EMS station in Mount Carmel.

“The service is good,” Vaughan said. “Employees are top notch. I don’t hear about you going broke. Everybody has been telling me they have a problem with response times.”

Committee member Dwight Carter said commissioners should be supportive of HCEMS when they receive complaints.

“When you want help and need help, you think it ought to be there immediately,” Carter said. “Sometimes that in itself causes some discussion. They’re doing the best that they can. They’re doing their best with what they’ve got. We need to defend them ... and I think that’s part of our responsibility.”

After closing in August, Church Hill EMS declared bankruptcy, and on Friday much of its equipment was auctioned off by First Tennessee Bank. Its two biggest assets didn’t sell, however.

The newer CHEMS administrative building on the far west end of Church Hill drew a bid of $175,000, while the older station just west of downtown Church Hill drew a bid of $110,000. Both bids were rejected by the bank, and a new auction date will be scheduled.