County officials, neighbors want drainage problem at Hawkins airport fixed

On March 1, the airport received 1.7 inches of rain.

Airport manager Mark Finley told the Hawkins County Commission’s Airport Committee last week that three residences in particular had so much additional runoff from the airport on their property that streams were running through the yards.

The main purpose of the federally funded $2 million project last year was to eliminate a line of sight obstruction caused by an elevation in the middle of the runway. Work was also completed to improve safety on the takeoff and landing flight paths as well as to improve drainage.

Finley said those aspects of the project were completed satisfactorily and were also approved during a recent walk-through by a senior state aeronautics engineer.

The only problem with the project is the engineering design for the drainage, Finley told the committee.

“The water is headed in all the wrong directions, and it appears as though it’s directed in all the wrong directions,” Finley said.

He said the construction contractor didn’t agree with the design, but followed the engineer’s plans. Finley said he believes the engineer should be held responsible.

During a hard rain last week, one neighbor on the south side of the runway had a steam relocated into his yard that ended up about six inches from the crawl space of his basement.

Another neighbor, attorney Mark Skelton, could potentially lose his driveway in the event of heavy rainfall.

“The water was directed exactly to Mr. Skelton’s driveway,” Finley said. “I could have ridden a canoe down his driveway (during the March 1 rain). ... It’s totally unacceptable. I would certainly be upset, and I think rightfully so.”

Airport Committee Chairman Stacy Vaughan said it’s not only airport runoff, but pass-through water as well. He said the project didn’t eliminate the airport’s drainage problem. It only moved it to a different location.

“I don’t want to point fingers at the contractors because the contractors are doing what engineers tell them to do,” Vaughan said. “The engineers are hired by the county, which was funded through the grant for this project to be completed. So we’re going to put it back on the engineers’ shoulders and see what happens from there.

“This is becoming a problem because certain individuals around the airport are pointing fingers to us, the county. The county is the victim in this also. We want to help the property owners, as well as we want to make sure the county’s property and investment is protected too. All that is going to fall back on the shoulders of the engineers.”

A representative from the engineering firm and a representative from the the state aeronautics division toured the airport Thursday to look over the problem and discuss their options.

Vaughan said the county won’t allow the problem to go unaddressed.

“We want to be good neighbors out there,” Vaughan said. “We don’t want to be an inconvenience to these folks and the residents who live around there or to the city of Surgoinsville. I hope they’ll bear with us. We’re not going to let it go until we try to satisfy all parties. I would rather have water pile up on us in a pond or something. Anything rather than going through these residents’ homes.”