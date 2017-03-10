Hawkins commissioners tell both rescue squads to resolve boundary dispute

At a previous meeting the Public Safety Committee asked Hawkins County 911 director Gay Murrell to set up a meeting between herself and representatives of the Church Hill Rescue Squad (CHRS) and Hawkins County Rescue Squad (HCRS).

Murrell told the committee Thursday the meeting was scheduled for Dec. 8, and was attended by herself and Capt. Mark Dykes from Church Hill Rescue Squad.

Donnie Hawkins from Hawkins County Rescue Squad didn't attend the meeting, however, stating in an email to Murrell that he was out of town that day.

Hawkins also stated in that email to Murrell that CHRS and HCRS squads already have a mutual aid agreement which states that both squads are to be paged out for calls in the upper area of Surgoinsville where the boundary is located.

On Thursday the Hawkins County Commission's Public Safety Committee asked that another attempt be made for the two agencies to come together and work out a service area boundary that best serves the citizens of Hawkins County.

Currently the boundary is at the Cross Valley Road intersection of 11-W across from Dot and Rick's Market.

Murrell noted, however that the distance between the HCRS and Cross Valley Road is 14 miles, whereas the distance from Cross Valley and the CHRS is four miles.

She pointed out some other potential boundary locations such as Watterson Gap which is 10.4 miles for HCRS and 12.6 for CHRSl Surgoinsville Creek is 9.6 for HCRS and 8.0 for CHRS; and Looney's Gap which is 12.6 for HCRS and 10.4 for CHRS.

"Does it make sense to send Hawkins County 14 miles to Cross Valley when you've got Church Hill 4 miles" Murrell said. "That's common sense, and it's something that needs to be looked at because it could be any one of you (in the wreck). Do you want to wait that long. Do you want to wait 14 miles, or four."

Hawkins was also unable to attend Thursday's Public safety Committee meeting. A member of Hawkins County EMS, which shares a station with HCRS, told the committee that Hawkins couldn't attend because some computer problems were being repaired.

Dykes told the committee he believes the boundaries should be established so that the closets agency gets dispatched.

"If you're coming up the road and you have a wreck at Phipps Bend, who's going to be the closest to get to you," Dykes asked the committee. "Us or Hawkins County. It will benefit more for the community and the public if you send the closest one when somebody is trapped in a car. To me the boundary should be done so that the closest one to it is who gets paged out."

Hawkins County EMA director Gary Murrell noted that when Hawkins County EMS and Church Hill EMS had a boundary dispute, the two agencies got together and worked it out.

"It should be them making the decision, just like the EMS did," Gary Murrell said. "If they can't make a decision then it will come back to you (committee members)."

Committee member Dwight Carter added, "We've got enough on our plate without getting involved in something else."

Gary Murrell also recommended against any agreement that dispatches out both services.

"If you dispatch two rescue squads, as it was with the EMS, you'll have seven vehicles going on one call - emergency traffic that you may not have anybody hurt, he said. "It's going to cost each service money."

Committee chairman asked both agencies to have the issue resolved in time for the next quarterly Public Safety Committee in June, and report back to the committee.