Kingsport settles wrongful death lawsuit for $6,000

Judy Honaker, of Bristol, Va., filed a lawsuit in Sullivan County Circuit Court in September 2015 on behalf of her deceased husband, Benjamin McDowell Honaker. The lawsuit names Kingsport and jail officers Monica Safis and Jared Glover as defendants.

Honaker claimed the defendants failed to provide an adequate level of attention to her husband's serious medical needs following a vehicle accident on East Stone Drive. Benjamin Honaker eventually died of acute multi-drug toxicity.

The lawsuit was transferred to U.S. District Court in Greeneville in November 2015 with Kingsport denying the allegations and requesting the lawsuit be dismissed.

On Feb. 28, both parties filed a stipulation of dismissal resolving the lawsuit.

Johnson City attorney Earl Booze, who represented Kingsport in the matter, said the settlement was for $6,000, which paid the funeral expenses. Booze said experts reviewed the incident and believed the city and its officers did nothing wrong.

“They followed all policies and procedures that were in place, and as the case developed, it showed,” Booze said. “It was a very unfortunate circumstance for Mr. Honaker and his family.”

According to court records, Benjamin Honaker was involved in a two-vehicle accident in the East Stone Drive/Beechnut area of town on Sept. 19, 2015. According to court records, Honaker drove his Chevrolet van from the scene.

Officer Glover stopped Honaker approximately a half-mile from the wreck’s location and, according to the lawsuit, noticed Honaker was having trouble standing, talking and staying awake. The lawsuit claims Honaker was unable to safely perform the standard field sobriety tests, was arrested and charged with DUI.

Honaker was then transported to Indian Path Medical Center to have blood drawn prior to being transported to jail. Judy Honaker claims Glover did not ask hospital staff to medically evaluate her husband, even though his condition of heavy sedation and impairment was apparent.

After having blood drawn, Glover took Honaker to the city jail for processing. The lawsuit claims Glover and Safis failed to appreciate Honaker’s obvious condition of severe impairment and incoherence, which necessitated a medical assessment.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 20, 2015, Honaker was found in supremely grave condition and not breathing. The lawsuit claims the officers reacted with confusion and indifference.

As a result, Honaker received delayed and inadequate emergency medical treatment, thus reducing any chance of saving his life, according to the lawsuit. Benjamin Honaker eventually died of acute multi-drug toxicity.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation previously probed the incident and presented their findings to a Sullivan County grand jury. The TBI cleared the Kingsport Police Department of any wrongdoing in Honaker's death, ruling it an overdose.