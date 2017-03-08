Griffith seeks to unhitch Obama era trailer rules

Griffith said the rule, Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Fuel Efficiency Standards for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Engines and Vehicles, illegally extends the authority granted the EPA under the Clean Air Act (CAA). The CAA gives the EPA the ability to regulate “self-propelled vehicles,” he said, but the EPA included trailers that do not have an engine, produce emissions or have the ability to move under their own power.

Griffith said available engineering technology that can make trailers more efficient only provides gains when traveling at highway speeds. The airstreaming technology adds weight to the trailer, he added, meaning the trailers may have to carry less cargo to remain in compliance with gross vehicle weight laws, translating into more vehicles on the road and resulting in more emissions.

“The EPA spent the last eight years overreaching their authority and imposing costly regulations onto American workers and companies,” Griffith said. “In the case of this rule, the Clean Air Act language is clear, and creating new requirements for trailers is an abuse of the EPA’s power under the law. The EPA cannot independently reinterpret parts of a law that are inconvenient for its own purposes.”

Griffith said he hopes that Pruitt “will review the rule and address the illegal, illogical and expensive burden it places on the truck trailer and (related industries) including those located in Southwest Virginia.”

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company Vice President of Engineering & Product Development Jeffrey Bennett applauded the move by Griffith and Loudermilk “to rein in the EPA’s overreaching decision to regulate semi-trailers.”

Bennett said the EPA’s “one size fits all regulations for a highly diverse industry are not only based on generalizations and false assumptions, but they also fail to provide any true net benefits that are verifiable in the real world, everyday trailer use of Utility’s customers.”

The Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association said the industry employs tens of thousands and “all along, we have contended the EPA did not have the legal authority to regulate trailer manufacturing companies in the way it claimed it did. We also showed EPA research demonstrating the rule would unnecessarily worsen air pollution while leading to an increase in traffic deaths” by an increase in semi-trailer traffic to move the same amount of goods.

The CAA grants the EPA the authority to regulate “air pollutants from any class or classes of new motor vehicles or motor vehicle engines.” The act also defines “motor vehicle” as “any self-propelled vehicle designed for transporting persons or property on a street or highway.”